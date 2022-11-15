ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game

There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more

On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field

Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
GREEN BAY, WI

