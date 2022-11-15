Read full article on original website
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
Sporting News
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
Sporting News
Why NBC flexed Bengals vs. Steelers out of 'Sunday Night Football' slot for Week 11
The Chiefs and Chargers will be in primetime together for the second time this season, but this time they'll meet on "Sunday Night Football." But that wasn't always meant to be the case. Originally, Bengals vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh was supposed to be the marquee matchup of the week, but...
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more
On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
atozsports.com
Signs are already pointing a major trade for the Packers in the offseason
There are already signs that the Green Bay Packers could be making a major trade this offseason. Or maybe I should say there are signs that Green Bay might be forced to make a trade. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is in his third season in the NFL and he’s still...
Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams
Each time the Rams lose, it’s not just their playoff odds that decrease. Their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. do, too. Beckham is looking to join a contender as he nears a full recovery from an ACL tear, taking his time in picking his next team. The Rams...
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11 game
The rivalry between the Chiefs and Chargers has delivered some thrilling matchups in recent years. In Week 2 of this season, Kansas City came back from a 10-point deficit to win 27-24 in the latest edition. If you missed the earlier "Thursday Night Football" game between the two teams, you're...
Sporting News
How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field
Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
