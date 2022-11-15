Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado mass shooter stopped by 'heroic' people inside club: police
The gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub, killing at least five people, was stopped by two "heroic" people inside the club, police told a press conference Sunday. The suspect in Colorado Springs entered Club Q and "immediately began shooting at people inside," police chief Adrian Vasquez told a press conference.
Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied, confirming post-Roe fears
Doctors nationwide say a post-Roe fear has come to pass: Pregnant women with dangerous medical conditions are being denied the abortions that could help them.
Comments / 0