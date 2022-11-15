ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

extratv

Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)

“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!. People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”. A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family...
Us Weekly

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline

Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
The Independent

Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended. The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.
Us Weekly

John Stamos Reveals to Dax Shepard That His Agent Tried to Set Him Up With Kristen Bell: I Was ‘Too F–king Old’

What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell. “I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”
People

Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'

The This Is Us actress and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their second baby boy in October 2022 Mandy Moore is offering a glimpse into the moment when she became a mother of two. The This Is Us actress, 38, shared a series of photos of the day her son, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, was born on Instagram Thursday. "One month with our Ozzie," Moore wrote alongside the sweet photographs. "I'm still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to...
msn.com

Heidi Montag reveals the name of her baby boy

Heidi Montag has named her baby boy Ryker Pratt. The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner, five, together - welcomed their second child on Thursday (17.11.22), and Heidi has now taken to social media to reveal the name of her baby boy. In...
msn.com

Tom Cruise disrupting Call The Midwife filming

Jenny Agutter claims Tom Cruise has been "ruining" 'Call The Midwife' filming. The 69-year-old actress - who plays Sister Julienne in the popular TV drama - revealed she and her co-stars are regularly having to reshoot scenes because of the sound of the action star flying himself onto the nearby set of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two', with both projects being filmed at Longcross Studios in Surrey.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.

