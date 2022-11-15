Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)
“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!. People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”. A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family...
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline
Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident
Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended. The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
John Stamos Reveals to Dax Shepard That His Agent Tried to Set Him Up With Kristen Bell: I Was ‘Too F–king Old’
What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell. “I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”
Kristen Bell Reveals Best Moment of Her Courthouse Wedding to Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell is reflecting on her courthouse wedding to Dax Shepard. "What we desired was the intimacy of just each other," Bell, 42, tells PEOPLE about the couple's October 2013 nuptials at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles. "We didn't want to look at or...
Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'
The This Is Us actress and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their second baby boy in October 2022 Mandy Moore is offering a glimpse into the moment when she became a mother of two. The This Is Us actress, 38, shared a series of photos of the day her son, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, was born on Instagram Thursday. "One month with our Ozzie," Moore wrote alongside the sweet photographs. "I'm still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to...
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreate one of the most iconic scenes in ‘Clueless’
There is no doubt that ‘Clueless’ is one of the most iconic films from the 90s, and even the cast of the cult classic knows it. Fans were thrilled to see Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited after almost 30 years of the premiere of the film, as...
Heidi Montag reveals the name of her baby boy
Heidi Montag has named her baby boy Ryker Pratt. The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner, five, together - welcomed their second child on Thursday (17.11.22), and Heidi has now taken to social media to reveal the name of her baby boy. In...
Tom Cruise disrupting Call The Midwife filming
Jenny Agutter claims Tom Cruise has been "ruining" 'Call The Midwife' filming. The 69-year-old actress - who plays Sister Julienne in the popular TV drama - revealed she and her co-stars are regularly having to reshoot scenes because of the sound of the action star flying himself onto the nearby set of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two', with both projects being filmed at Longcross Studios in Surrey.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made
But fear not, Deadpool fans — you still might get a chance to see your favorite guy in a Santa hat soon enough.
Kristen Bell Says the Key to Her Marriage Is Being "Vulnerable When We Don't Want to Be"
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013, and since then, it seems like neither has looked back. But of course, every relationship takes work, and in a Nov. 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bell opened up about the most important component of her marriage. "Stay vulnerable," the actor...
Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Being Body Shamed With Fat Suit Comments Over Till
Here's what Till star Whoopi Goldberg had to say recently about being body shamed.
'America's Got Talent' fan favorite Roslyn Singleton dead at 39: 'Now we celebrate her legacy'
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on "America's Got Talent," has died at age 39 from brain cancer. Her husband, Ray, confirmed Roslyn’s passing in an Instagram post. Singleton died on Tuesday after several treatments for brain cancer. "WELL DONE!!" Ray began. "Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping...
Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker to Co-Host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest
Dancing with Myself judge Liza Koshy and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jessie James Decker are among the celebrity co-hosts who will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker to Co-Host New Year’s Rockin’...
