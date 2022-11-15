Read full article on original website
Kentucky's Mark Stoops gets raise, contract extended to 2031
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed an amended contract extension through June 2031 that in February will boost his base annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives. The 10th-year coach, who is earning $6.35 million this season, signed the new deal on Nov. 11, a day before the Wildcats fell 24-21 to Vanderbilt. It replaces the previous extension signed last December that ran through June 2028 and deletes the clause that automatically extended his contract by one year if Kentucky won seven games and by two years for 10 wins. The deal increases Stoops’ buyout from $1.75 million to $4.5 million if he leaves the program before June 30, with decreases of $500,000 before June 30 each subsequent year. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release dated Nov. 18 that was posted on the school’s website that the agreement had been in the works for more than a month and added that continuity was “more and more important in today’s landscape.”
UNC football falls in updated AP Top 25 poll
The UNC football program had a stunning loss on Saturday to Georgia Tech and fell in the AP Top 25 rankings because of that. The Tar Heels dropped five spots to No. 18 overall. North Carolina had already locked up an ACC Coastal Division title and a trip to the ACC Championship game against Clemson with its win last week. The Tar Heels currently sit at 9-2 on the season and Saturday’s loss was their first in the ACC, now 6-1. UNC’s other loss this year came against Notre Dame, who checks in the top 25 at No. 13 overall. UNC’s season-finale against NC State is next weekend in Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack fell out of the top-25 with a loss to Louisville. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
