ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

New Study Claims Dallas-Fort Worth Leads Nation in Industrial Space Under Construction

If it seems like industrial real estate is experiencing a renaissance in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, that’s because it is. According to the October industrial report from CommercialEdge, Dallas is adding more industrial real estate than any other metro. Whereas geographical constraints are preventing many of the hottest markets from adding sufficient new space, markets unhindered by such limitations are taking advantage of unmet demand with impressive new supply pipelines. Dallas-Fort Worth is the prime example with 62 million square feet of industrial space currently being built.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This New Old House in Devonshire Merges Contemporary And Traditional Design

I’m smitten. And that’s not easy to do. My heart skipped a beat when Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ top-producing Realtor Alex Perry sent me what I’m calling the “New Old House.” My preservationist, traditional, Tudor-loving heart skipped a beat. It’s the most refreshing take on paying tribute to the past while embracing the future we’ve ever seen in Dallas. We are not known for wholeheartedly embracing different.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Finding an East Dallas Home With a Pool is Easier Than You Think

If the pandemic taught us Dallasites anything, it’s the importance of having access to water in the summer. Pool memberships, trips to more temperate climates, and bids for backyard pools (especially East Dallas homes with a pool) were the name of the game as North Texas residents tried to escape the heat while not getting within breathing distance of anyone else.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Fort Worth Realtor Serves Country, Now Serves Clients

David Allen spent more than a decade making his fellow Americans feel safe through his military service. Now, he’s working to put people into homes where they can feel safe and comfortable. Allen flew the F/A-18 Super Hornet, had two carrier deployments onboard the USS Enterprise and USS Teddy...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

Learn Mortgage Strategies in This Free Workshop Tonight

It’s not getting any easier to buy a home in Dallas-Fort Worth with rising interest rates, low inventory, and high home prices. That’s why two Dallas real estate experts are teaming up tonight to give homebuyers tools to win in today’s market. Mortgage expert Lisa Peters and...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Housing Affordability Continues to Decline in North Texas as First-Time Buyers Dwindle

It seems cruel that, just when listings are posting “price improvements” and the number of days on market are inching upward, interest rates are making what was once buying power for a $400,000 home barely enough to snatch up something in the $300s. According to the most recent housing affordability report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center, home prices are continuing to outstrip income growth while interest rates further constrict home purchasing potential.
CandysDirt

Live An Amenity Rich Life at Canyon Falls in Denton County

Canyon Falls is a master-planned community tucked between Flower Mound and Argyle in the Denton County town of Northlake. And it’s kind of the best of all the things. It has everything you need — walking trails, a clubhouse, a community pool, an elementary, a high school, and a gorgeous, better-than-new-construction-but-very-recently-constructed home. Why better? The owners took care of all the extras. They added two-inch wood blinds, a pool, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill, and a gorgeous pergola.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy