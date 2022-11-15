Read full article on original website
Kentucky's Mark Stoops gets raise, contract extended to 2031
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed an amended contract extension through June 2031 that in February will boost his base annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives. The 10th-year coach, who is earning $6.35 million this season, signed the new deal on Nov. 11, a day before the Wildcats fell 24-21 to Vanderbilt. It replaces the previous extension signed last December that ran through June 2028 and deletes the clause that automatically extended his contract by one year if Kentucky won seven games and by two years for 10 wins. The deal increases Stoops’ buyout from $1.75 million to $4.5 million if he leaves the program before June 30, with decreases of $500,000 before June 30 each subsequent year. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release dated Nov. 18 that was posted on the school’s website that the agreement had been in the works for more than a month and added that continuity was “more and more important in today’s landscape.”
Virginia Basketball vs. Illinois | Scores and Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball game in Las Vegas
OHSAA releases football state semifinal pairings
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football state semifinal playoff pairings and sites Sunday afternoon. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m. The geography of...
Western drops a pair to open season
COLLINS — The Western Reserve girls basketball team opened the season with a pair of low-scoring losses following Saturday’s 31-26 defeat against visiting Colonel Crawford. The Roughriders (0-2) also suffered a 35-32 setback on Nov. 18 at Keystone. In Saturday’s loss to the Eagles (2-0), Western found itself...
