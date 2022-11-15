ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
New mum horrified after realising her baby's name sounds like pasta

A mum has told how she accidentally named her daughter after a world-famous pasta dish. Taking to Reddit, the mother explained that her child's middle name was supposed to be tribute to her late mother-in-law. The baby's grandma sadly lost her fight with breast cancer, which inspired the name seven...
Simon Cowell wants Britney Spears to appear on TV with him again

Simon Cowell wants to get Britney Spears on a TV show and even made a direct plea to her. Cowell spoke about the 'fantastic relationship' he has with the Circus singer and how he wants to collaborate with her again. Talking about their friendship to E! News, Cowell explained that...
Mum shares 'game-changing' laundry hack that cuts down on drying time

A mum has shared a laundry hack that cuts down on drying time, but also saves crucial energy this winter. The mum admitted that it wasn't actually her idea, but was her partner's genius plan instead. She thought it was that good she posted it to her TikTok page (mumatnumber23),...
Mum praised over how much she spends on her children at Christmas

A mum-of-three is being praised on TikTok for how she handled a pretty sticky situation regarding Christmas presents for her kids. Doting mum Hannah, who posts under the handle @hannahhomeeducate, took to social media recently to share with her followers that she’ll be spending £100 on each of her three children.
'Selfish' woman faces backlash after admitting why she never wants children

A woman who has vowed to never have kids says she’s been met with a harsh backlash from strangers accusing her of being selfish. Marcela Munoz, from Kansas City in Missouri, has decided against having children, because she doesn’t like the thought of morning sickness or having to get by on little sleep. You can see her talk about her decision here:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rebekah Vardy says she was ‘framed’ in Wagatha Christie mystery

Rebekah Vardy has claimed that she was 'framed' over the Wagatha Christie trial after losing the libel case against Coleen Rooney. It was the court case that captured the imagination of a nation after Coleen claimed that fellow WAG Rebekah had been leaking fake stories about her to the press.
Mum divides opinion after wearing white dress to her son’s wedding

A mum has divided the internet after she was spotted wearing a white dress to her son's wedding. See the dress in the video below:. The number one unwritten rule for many weddings is guests must avoid wearing white dresses at all costs. However, this clearly didn’t impact one mum’s...
Ant and Dec want Olivia Attwood to return to I’m A Celebrity

We’re still seriously gutted that Olivia Attwood was forced to pull out of this year’s I’m A Celeb on health grounds, but it sounds as though her journey Down Under might not actually be over. Announcing Olivia’s departure after just 24 hours in the jungle, host Ant...
