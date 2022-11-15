The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO