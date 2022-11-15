Read full article on original website
Rams vs. Saints Notebook: Run Game Solid, But LA's Offense Can't Keep Pace After Stafford Injury
The Los Angeles Rams faltered in the second half against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance
The Atlanta Falcons defense found a way to slow down the Chicago Bears offense and Justin Fields.
Bama in the NFL Week 11: Marlon Humphrey Shuts Down the Carolina Panthers
Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 11 of the NFL season.
Report: Patriots could potentially lose captain for season with 'serious' thigh injury
The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.
