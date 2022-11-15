Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the NFL season! Are the Minnesota Vikings a team of destiny? Last Sunday, Kirk Cousins and company pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory, defeating the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson had ten receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota won their seventh straight game to improve to 8-1 on the year. The Cowboys, on the other hand, had a week to forget. Dallas also had an overtime thriller against the Green Bay Packers but came out...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO