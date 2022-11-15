ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have sunny and breezy conditions

Sunny and breezy conditions will continue in Fontana during the upcoming days, but the winds will not be as fierce as they were in previous days, according to the National Weather Service. Here is the forecast:. Sunday, Nov. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 15 to...
FONTANA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Ana wind event begins tonight

Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Winds Return for Parts of Southern California

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger

The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Santa Ana Winds Sweep Through Southern California, Ways to Prepare

The Santa Ana winds are back. With it comes dangerous driving conditions, especially for truckers. “It makes you nervous,” Trucker Michael Minor shared. “You don’t get scared, you get cautious. Being scared will get people hurt.”. Minor shared how it feels behind the wheel of a big...
SANTA ANA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley

On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix

Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
