Santa Ana winds are expected to continue to blow through parts of Southern California this weekend amid sunny and clear conditions.
Storm continues to lash western New York with up to 6 feet of snow
Heavy snow continues to pile up in western New York state after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than six feet in some areas.
Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 19th
Here's our forecast The post Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 19th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have sunny and breezy conditions
Sunny and breezy conditions will continue in Fontana during the upcoming days, but the winds will not be as fierce as they were in previous days, according to the National Weather Service. Here is the forecast:. Sunday, Nov. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 15 to...
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Winds Return for Parts of Southern California
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
kclu.org
Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger
The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
'Visibility will drop to near zero' in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days.
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Santa Ana Winds Sweep Through Southern California, Ways to Prepare
The Santa Ana winds are back. With it comes dangerous driving conditions, especially for truckers. “It makes you nervous,” Trucker Michael Minor shared. “You don’t get scared, you get cautious. Being scared will get people hurt.”. Minor shared how it feels behind the wheel of a big...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation
Heavy snow will continue piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley
On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix
Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
Weather alert issued; P.M. rain switching to snow
Our next winter system moves in later today. The morning commute will remain quiet but showers will move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation expected.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
At least 5 migrants dead after vessel capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
Crews are searching for 5 migrants who went missing Saturday after a homemade vessel capsized about 50 miles off the coast of Florida near Little Torch Key, according to tweets from the US Coast Guard Southeast.
