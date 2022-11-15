ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots could potentially lose captain for season with 'serious' thigh injury

The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy