‘Run Into You’: Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo time travel in new teaser
South Korean television broadcaster KBS has unveiled a new teaser trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Run Into You. The new 30-second clip was shared through KBS’s YouTube channel on November 17 and features protagonists Yoon Hae-joon (You are My Spring’s Kim Dong-wook) and Baek Yoon Young (Come and Hug Me’s Jin Ki-joo).
‘Behind Every Star’ review: South Korea’s hectic entertainment industry becomes dramedy fodder
As the world comes round to the powerhouse that is South Korean entertainment, it only makes sense that screenwriters would eventually mine the ins and outs of their own industry for inspiration. Enter Behind Every Star, tvN’s latest K-drama and a show that takes the spotlight from the public-facing actors and shines it on the unsung heroes of Seoul’s illustrious entertainment industry.
RBW Entertainment announces Park Ji-eun’s departure from PURPLE KISS
RBW Entertainment, the agency behind PURPLE KISS, has announced that Park Ji-eun has parted ways with the group. In a statement posted to PURPLE KISS’ official fancafe earlier today (November 18), RBW Entertainment revealed that Park had experienced “continuous poor health condition and symptoms of anxiety” during her time with the group, and had been advised by a professional to take “sufficient rest”.
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
How long would it take to watch all of ‘Game Of Thrones’?
How long it would take to watch all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones in their entirety has been revealed. The hit HBO series – based on books by George R.R. Martin – first premiered on the network in March 2012, running for eight series until it reached its conclusion in December 2019.
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
When is ‘Elite’ season 7 coming out?
Elite has been renewed for a seventh season, Netflix has confirmed, with production on the next batch of episodes set to begin “in the coming weeks”. The hit Spanish drama returned to the streaming platform for its sixth season tomorrow (November 18), introducing new characters to Las Encinas high school.
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
‘The White Lotus’ renewed for third season
The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, HBO have confirmed. Mike White’s satire of the über-rich aired its first season in 2021, returning last month with an almost entirely new cast for a second season that sees episodes aired weekly, with three currently available. Francesca...
Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency
Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”. The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
Listen to DIIV cover My Bloody Valentine and Alex G on new acoustic live album
DIIV have released a new live album featuring tracks the band performed at an unplugged acoustic show more than half a decade ago. The album, recorded during a gig at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre in August of 2017, features new arrangements of songs from the band’s first two albums – 2012’s ‘Oshin’ and 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’. Also featured are covers of My Bloody Valentine‘s ‘When You Sleep’ and ‘Hollow’ by Alex G.
Yungblud’s ‘Mars’ review: a futuristic love letter to finding your tribe
Not content with giving the rock scene a much-needed dose of bratty rebellion and community spirit, Yungblud’s now making the move into film. Rather than an ego-led adventure though, original scripted short Mars sees the musician (real name Dominic Harrison) assemble a cast and crew “that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.” The result is a beautiful exploration of trans, queer and non-binary joy.
Blur’s Alex James “delighted” that he and Liam Gallagher might become neighbours
Blur bassist Alex James has revealed he was “delighted” by reports that Liam Gallagher might become his neighbour. James — who lives in Chipping Norton as a cheese farmer — made the comments during a recent interview with Radio X‘s Johnny Vaughan, saying he was “delighted to hear” that Gallagher had been looking at a nearby £3.5million property in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire.
Stephen Graham nearly killed Leonardo DiCaprio in golf cart incident
Stephen Graham has revealed he almost killed Leonardo DiCaprio in a golf cart accident. The pair both starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2002 film Gangs Of New York, and Graham recalled an incident from the production’s set in this week’s episode of The Big Narstie Show. Graham was...
Anya Taylor-Joy says she was bullied in school for the way she looks
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed she was bullied in school for the way she looks. The star of The Menu and The Northman opened up about her childhood in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, thanking her parents for teaching her how to work through it. “I was very, very...
Vance Joy on why he once walked out of a One Direction writing session
Vance Joy has revealed that he accidentally crashed a One Direction songwriting session, describing the experience as “so awkward”. Joy — real name James Keogh— told the story during a recent interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, recalling how he’d accidentally turned up to a songwriting session with the UK boyband.
The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke reunite for first new song in 35 years, ‘Strong Together’
Former The Smiths bandmembers Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke have reunited for their first new song in 35 years for Rourke’s band, Blitz Vega. ‘Strong Forever’ is released ahead of a new album by the band comprising Rourke and ex-Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers. Rolling Stone reports that...
Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’
Babymetal have released their first ever lyric video – watch the visuals for ‘Monochrome’ below. ‘Monochrome’ features on the Japanese band’s forthcoming concept album ‘The Other One‘, which arrives on March 24, 2023 (pre-order here). The new song and lyric video follow last...
