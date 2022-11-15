Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
The 2022 Governors' Awards: the 10 best dressed
Awards season officially kicked off in style last night with the 13th annual Governors Awards. The ceremony is hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and honours a select few lifetime-achievement winners, which are selected by the Academy's board of governors. A host of stars, both established...
Harper's Bazaar
Blake Lively Gave Rare Look at Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Gorgeous Metallic Gown
Blake Lively has spent most of her fourth pregnancy out of the public eye, but the actress got dressed up and showed off her red carpet maternity style to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at last night's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills. Lively leaned into autumnal metallics, wearing a sleeveless, pleated print gown with turquoise earrings. Her signature long blonde hair was styled down in soft waves.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney's brunette hair transformation
As Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney's Barbie-blonde hair became a signature look for the character. Off-screen, we've seen the actress experiment with various hair colours – from buttery blonde to a more strawberry hue. But last night in Madrid, Sweeney stepped out with soft mermaid waves in a shade that's noticeably darker.
Harper's Bazaar
How "The Crown" Dealt With Diana's Revenge Dress
Season Five of The Crown debuts this month, covering the ’90s-era decline of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well as, arguably, the most influential fashion era of Diana’s life. For each of the ten episodes, we will recap the fashion of the show, focusing in particular on Diana and her obsession with offering messages and stories through her clothes, with digressions on the Duchess of Windsor, the late Queen, and other royal style icons portrayed on the series. Read the recaps of episodes one, two, three, and four.
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz Is Ravishing in a Slinky Cutout Gown
Zoë Kravitz's red-carpet style is back and better than ever. The Saint Laurent ambassador stepped out in a head-turning gown from the label while partying last night in West Hollywood, where GQ threw its Men of the Year party. In typical Kravitz fashion, the actress opted for an all-black...
Harper's Bazaar
Olivia Wilde’s Golden Gabriela Hearst Gown Is a Work of Art
Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Oliva Wilde is going for the gold. Last night, the Don't Worry Darling director attended the premiere of Women Talking in Los Angeles, where she pulled an artistic Gabriela Hearst dress for the red carpet. A structural, asymmetrical corset in gold wrapped around the torso of the long black gown. The piece also included bell sleeves and a sheath skirt. She finished the look with small gold earrings and black platform heels.
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Shaded Pete Davidson Over Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors
Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Nervous About Hosting SNL Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Nervous About Hosting SNL. Someone get Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski some ice for their burns, because fans think Kim Kardashian might've just thrown shade at their relationship. As The Kardashians viewers will know, Kim and...
Harper's Bazaar
Hair Extensions 101: An Expert Guide to Tape-Ins, Clip-Ins, Bonds, and More
Extensions are the easiest and quickest way to add major length to your hair, but that's not all they do. They can also bulk up fine, flat hair and add colorful dimension, all while looking incredibly discreet. Seriously: The latest hair extensions are more natural looking than ever before. But...
