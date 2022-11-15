ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, November 15th 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

Sahlen Packing Co. has a new product. Sahlen’s Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners are now available at all Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans stores across Western New York.

Joe’s Deli is moving into a 200 square foot space at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center. The eatery will be located on the ground level and will be open next month.

Operation Santa Claus has returned to the Basil Family Dealerships.  At any of the 10 Basil Family Dealerships locations, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy - or purchase a toy from Clayton’s Toy Store.  The deadline for donations is Wednesday, December 14th.  The toy drive is in partnership with Toys For Tots and the Western New York Holiday Partnership.

Matt Krueger has been named Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo snowstorm: What’s closed, canceled, and postponed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major winter storm hitting western New York, many schools and businesses are closing Friday, while events and games this weekend are being canceled or rescheduled. This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here. Schools Many schools are closed […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Deaths From Lake Effect Snowstorm Have Been Reported In Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a lake effect snowstorm update this afternoon, Friday, November 18, 2022. The state of emergency is still in effect. Poloncarz said the worst portion of the storm is hitting on the Orchard Park and Hamburg line. There are some really bad sections in West Seneca, Aurora, and Wales. Snow is coming down at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour. The visibility is about 20 feet. The snow is water-laden, so it is very heavy. Erie County got a report of a building collapse in Hamburg. The storm outlook for the weekend could bring additional significant snowfall.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

All of Buffalo now under driving ban

The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
