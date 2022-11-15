West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, November 15th 2022

Sahlen Packing Co. has a new product. Sahlen’s Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners are now available at all Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans stores across Western New York.

Joe’s Deli is moving into a 200 square foot space at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center. The eatery will be located on the ground level and will be open next month.

Operation Santa Claus has returned to the Basil Family Dealerships. At any of the 10 Basil Family Dealerships locations, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy - or purchase a toy from Clayton’s Toy Store. The deadline for donations is Wednesday, December 14th. The toy drive is in partnership with Toys For Tots and the Western New York Holiday Partnership.

Matt Krueger has been named Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.