The small house in Phu Tho is located in the middle of a vast field, designed in the ‘grandparents’ era, but everyone likes it

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Drag queen shares horror at deadly Colorado Springs club shooting during show: ‘Can’t stop hearing shots’
A drag queen who hosted a show hours before a deadly shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has shared her horror at witnessing the attack.Gunfire erupted at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, leaving at least five dead and 18 injured.A suspect identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody and hospitalised with undisclosed injuries.The shooting took place during a drag show called “Delusions”, hosted by local performer Del Lusional.The performer took to Twitter early Sunday morning to express shock.“I never thought this would happen to me and my bar,” Del Lusional wrote in...
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
21 years ago, a mom of four was lured on a shopping trip by a former friend. She was never seen again.
Stephanie Hartwell lived in Columbia, Mississippi. The 25-year-old was a mother to four young children including a set of twin boys. Stephanie worked at a warehouse and she was from a tight-knit family. She lived in the same apartment complex as her sister, Sandoria, and their mother.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday
On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
Couple Transforms Fridge and We Can’t Stop Looking
A little contact paper and some elbow grease transformed this fridge
Mum hits back after parents troll her for her one-year-old's epic Bluey party - complete with huge balloon garlands, 70 guests and a dreamy themed cake
A mum who hosted an incredible Bluey-themed party for her son's first birthday has hit back at trolls in a parenting group who said it was 'too much' for a baby. Sabina Marriott, 28, a Melbourne wedding florist, told FEMAIL the party earlier in November took six months to plan and she did nearly everything herself.
Hand-picked high-class specialties, fishermen make thousands of dollars every day
In the past 2 weeks, fishermen in Xuan Yen, Nghi Xuan, and Ha Tinh communes have been hit by crabs. After each trip to the sea, a person can earn thousands of dollars. In recent days, at the beach of Xuan Yen commune (Nghi Xuan district, Ha Tinh province) bustling scene of buying and selling. Boats in and out constantly. Along with fishing porridge, about 2 weeks ago, fishermen also hit big crabs.
Mountain workers earn nearly 1 million dong/session thanks to Rhodomyrtus tomentosa trees
In the harvest season, the Rhodomyrtus tomentosa trees planted in the mountainous commune of Cao Quang have brought growers a significant source of income. Every morning on the hill sim, a laborer also earns nearly 1 million dongs. Effectiveness from the sim growing model of upland people. A stepping stone...
Dad Spray Paints Cereal Mascots Right Onto the Cabinet So Kids Never Ask Where It Is Again
That’s one way to do it.
Precious Rescue Dog's Unique Eye Appareance Has Us Falling in Love
In a world with such a high population, it is hard for anyone to be truly unique. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to be authentically you and embrace your quirks. Let people love you for who you are, like this one pup who has a rare appearance to her eyes that is capturing hearts on the internet.
The woman rose out of poverty thanks to the mushroom farming model
“Being predestined” with mushroom farming, Ms. Nguyen Thi Huyen (Truong An village, Binh Tu commune, Thang Binh, Quang Nam) not only got rich, but she also helped many other households to get out of poverty from poverty. profession. In Truong An village, everyone used to call her “driver Huyen”....
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care
“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
Satisfying trees help mountainous people collect billions of money, once planted and harvested for 30 years
For people in the mountainous district of Tuong Duong (Nghe An), the meter is considered a tree out of poverty. With the income of hundreds of millions of dong per year for farmers, the meter becomes a key crop in local economic development. From mid-October of the solar calendar, farmers...
Consumer safety group releases 10 worst toys list
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A consumer safety group has posted its annual list of what it calls the 10 worst toys. The group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., says they can pose risks to infants and small children. Here is the list: Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch (potential battery ingestion)Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword (potential for blunt force and eye injuries)Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery (choking hazard)Zeus Lion (potential for ingestion or aspiration)Dingray Musical Bath Toy (choking hazard)Ooze Labs Chemistry Station (potential for chemical-related injuries)Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow (potential For Suffocation)Pop'n Fidget Spinners (choking hazard)Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters (potential for eye or facial injuries)Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws (potential for eye or facial injuries)The Toy Association released a rebuttal saying, in part, "Each year, W.A.T.C.H.'s "worst toys" list comes out near the holiday season, needlessly frightening parents and caregivers with misinformation in an effort to gain media attention. What's important to know is that by law, all toys sold in the United States must first meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards before reaching consumers."
The whole commune pulled together to pick up “forest treasures”, collecting billions of dong
With a 2,000-ha wide chestnut forest, at the end of the year, people in Quang Luu pull together to pick up “forest treasures”. From the beginning of the chestnut season until now, local people have “picked up” more than 200 tons of chestnuts, earning about 5 billion VND.(200,000 USD)
