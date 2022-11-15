ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses

In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco

Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GATHER/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022. As the world’s...
bitcoinist.com

FCA Urges To Have More Support For Banning Crypto Companies In UK

The crypto exchange FTX collapse that occurred last week not only shattered the investors’ sentiment on cryptocurrencies but also alerted legal actors such as FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) against crypto companies. First, the market saw Terra collapse, and then the FTX saga disrupting the market in the same year shocked regulators worldwide.
bitcoinist.com

Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!

Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum

The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
bitcoinist.com

Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics

Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com

Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Undergoes Company-Wide Layoffs After FTX Disaster

The Solana ecosystem continues to take the hardest of hits following the implosion of FTX which used to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. According to tracking from Coingecko, the crypto asset which now ranks 17th in terms of market capitalization, is changing hands at $12.88 and has been down by more than 5% for the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the digital coin dumped 22.6% of its spot trading price.
bitcoinist.com

Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches

Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
bitcoinist.com

FTX Collapse Pushes FINRA To Investigate Crypto Retail Communications

Many reactions have been erupting following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. The crypto market is thrown into a devastating state as prices of most assets are declining. Many participants and observers are losing confidence in the security of the industry. The list of events unfolding has become quite massive as the days roll by.
bitcoinist.com

xESG (XEMSON) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 11, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed xESG (XEMSON) on November 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XEMSON/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Dreaming of a society that can coexist with Arctic foxes,...
bitcoinist.com

Singapore’s Temasek Says Its $275 Million FTX Investment Is Now Worth Zero

Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company possessing a portfolio that is worth $403 billion, is no longer interested in waiting for the outcome of FTX crypto exchange’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. According to a statement released by the multinational conglomerate, it will “write down” its $275 million investment that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy