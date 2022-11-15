Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses
In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.
bitcoinist.com
Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco
Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
bitcoinist.com
Experts Agree 2023 Will Be a Positive Year for Cryptos: Which Categories Are Likely to Grow More?
The crypto industry is undergoing a much-needed overhaul. A series of collapses has urged investors to rethink where they park their money. Industry experts believe that the shift of focus from hype to utility will help the market regain its foothold in 2023. Macroeconomic Forces Favor Crypto. The global economy...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GATHER/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022. As the world’s...
bitcoinist.com
FCA Urges To Have More Support For Banning Crypto Companies In UK
The crypto exchange FTX collapse that occurred last week not only shattered the investors’ sentiment on cryptocurrencies but also alerted legal actors such as FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) against crypto companies. First, the market saw Terra collapse, and then the FTX saga disrupting the market in the same year shocked regulators worldwide.
bitcoinist.com
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!
Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum
The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain Super App Legion Network Leverages SHIELD’s Risk Intelligence to Build Safer User Communities
Legion Network, the first super app to create one accessible blockchain ecosystem, today announced its partnership with SHIELD, the global risk intelligence company, to bolster its defenses against fraudsters as part of its commitment to providing users with a fair and trustworthy trading environment. Legion Network offers an easily accessible...
bitcoinist.com
Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics
Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX) emerge to fool Investors again as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to grow
Experts in the industry have warned investors to stay away from volatile and unstable tokens like Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX). Most experts recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a better investment choice, as it has more growth potential. Let’s take a closer look at why they think this way.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon and Solana Are Trending Again, But The True Winner Is Snowfall Protocol – Top Market Experts Reveal Why!
Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are two of the hottest projects in the cryptocurrency space right now. However, according to top market experts,. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the true winner. In this blog post, we will explore why Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are trending again, and why Snowfall Protocol is a better investment.
bitcoinist.com
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Undergoes Company-Wide Layoffs After FTX Disaster
The Solana ecosystem continues to take the hardest of hits following the implosion of FTX which used to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. According to tracking from Coingecko, the crypto asset which now ranks 17th in terms of market capitalization, is changing hands at $12.88 and has been down by more than 5% for the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the digital coin dumped 22.6% of its spot trading price.
bitcoinist.com
Is Dogecoin going to be the next FTT following Twitter’s financial problems? Here are 5 better alternatives for your crypto savings
Both those inside and outside the crypto world are talking about the spectacular fall of FTX and the impact it is going to have on the market. The FTT token has crashed alongside the exchange and it brings a lot of scrutiny to whether some popular tokens are really worth what they are.
bitcoinist.com
Founder Of Web3 Social Video Platform Cheelee Launches $200 Million Crypto Winter Solidarity Fund
The founder of blockchain-based social video platform Cheelee and its sister Web2 mobile app NUTSon announced the launch of a $200-million support program for affected global cryptocurrency exchanges. The investments will go through the crypto winter solidarity fund run by Roman Alekseev and his partners, as his recent Instagram post states.
bitcoinist.com
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Collapse Pushes FINRA To Investigate Crypto Retail Communications
Many reactions have been erupting following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. The crypto market is thrown into a devastating state as prices of most assets are declining. Many participants and observers are losing confidence in the security of the industry. The list of events unfolding has become quite massive as the days roll by.
bitcoinist.com
Optimism Price Prediction: Resistance at $1.4 and Potential Future Price | 5 Tokens That Can Follow the Same Trend
Despite the unfortunate circumstances in the cryptocurrency market resulting from the FTX exchange collapse, the positive sentiment around Optimism, a layer-2 scaling solution, is growing. The coin currently trades slightly beneath $1.00 and faces strong resistance at $1.40. However, if it breaks the resistance, it can surge up to $2...
bitcoinist.com
xESG (XEMSON) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 11, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed xESG (XEMSON) on November 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XEMSON/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Dreaming of a society that can coexist with Arctic foxes,...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s Temasek Says Its $275 Million FTX Investment Is Now Worth Zero
Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company possessing a portfolio that is worth $403 billion, is no longer interested in waiting for the outcome of FTX crypto exchange’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. According to a statement released by the multinational conglomerate, it will “write down” its $275 million investment that...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin –An Ethereum-based Token Predicted To Be The Next Crypto To Explode Like Tron And Aave
Big Eyes is a classic metaverse project with the vision to participate in the current evolution in the web 3.0 space. Several projects are already involved in the revolution currently going on in the virtual space. Big Eyes Coin strive to tap into this pool of unlimited opportunities for developers and users.
Comments / 0