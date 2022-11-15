The Solana ecosystem continues to take the hardest of hits following the implosion of FTX which used to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. According to tracking from Coingecko, the crypto asset which now ranks 17th in terms of market capitalization, is changing hands at $12.88 and has been down by more than 5% for the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the digital coin dumped 22.6% of its spot trading price.

1 DAY AGO