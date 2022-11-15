Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Injuries open door for fringe France players at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France's World Cup squad has been decimated by injuries to star players like Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. While the absences are a big blow for the defending champion, they open the door for a new generation of players to shine in Qatar.
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
Citrus County Chronicle
Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
Citrus County Chronicle
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn't the biggest moment of...
Citrus County Chronicle
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1...
Citrus County Chronicle
F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment...
Citrus County Chronicle
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National...
Citrus County Chronicle
Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday. The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.
Hosts Qatar off to losing start after Enner Valencia double for Ecuador
Former West Ham striker Enner Valencia scored both goals in the first half as Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in the first game of the 2022 World Cup
Citrus County Chronicle
Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions
LONDON (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England...
Citrus County Chronicle
England closes in on finally winning another World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It's been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup. While that aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did, the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years, since its only triumph in 1966, remain just as pertinent ahead of Monday’s opening Group B game against Iran.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank's 48 members selected Goldfajn to lead...
Citrus County Chronicle
Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bale hopes Wales' World Cup trip inspires next generations
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale thought about the significance of Wales reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1958. “Schools are going to stop to watch our games,” he said, beaming. “Kids are going to miss school — fortunately for them. So it’s just one of those moments that is a massive piece of history in our country, something that we’ve all wanted for a long time.”
Citrus County Chronicle
McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai title as Rahm wins in UAE
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another year without a major was no less special for Rory McIlroy, who finished Sunday as Europe's top-ranked golfer for the fourth time and became only the second player to capture season titles on the PGA Tour and European tour. Jon Rahm felt...
EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied
The last-minute decision to ban the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in Qatar is the latest example of some of the tensions that have played out ahead of the tournament
Comments / 0