ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How often should you replace duvets and pillows?

By Sam Wylie-Harris
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h62dv_0jBBkn0R00

Once you’ve lugged a bulky new duvet and set of pillows home, chances are you’re not in any rush to replace them.

That would be an extra expense, when you might prefer to invest in a lovely new duvet cover instead.

Well, according to the experts, you might want to refresh your bedding more often than you think.

Pillow talk

“Generally, you will be able to tell when it’s time to replace your pillow, however I always recommend replacing them every one to two years,” says Chris Tattersall, sleep expert and managing director at Woolroom (thewoolroom.com).

“They get worn out surprisingly quickly, as on average, the pillow does its job for 2,500 hours a year (around 100 days).”

He says certain types of pillows last longer than others, due to the materials used in production. For instance, antimicrobial textiles like linen, wool, and hemp offer natural defence against bacteria, mildew, mould, and other microbes.

Fabio Perrotta, director of buying at Dreams (dreams.co.uk), agrees: “To get the most out of your pillows, it’s advised to replace them at least once every two years.

“This is because over time there will be a buildâ€up of dust mites and the pillow is most likely to have lost a lot of its elasticity, meaning it won’t provide adequate support.”

Duvet days

Perrotta suggests duvets should be replaced every two to five years. There are ways to try and extend the length of a duvet’s life – such as using a protector, which can be washed to protect from stains and dust mites.

Tattersall says: “Duvets should be replaced roughly every five years. Like pillows, if they are filled with more natural fibres, they needn’t require replacing so often, eg. wool is self-cleaning. Moreover, having a washable duvet or pillow will save the need for regular replacing.”

How do you know when it’s time for a change?

There are several ways to tell it’s time for a new pillow, suggests Tattersall. “The obvious traits include it starting to smell, turning yellow and stains on the pillow – this will be from sweat.

“Alternatively, your pillow may begin to cause you discomfort with neck or shoulder aches, leading to headaches.”

He says you can test if it’s time for a new pillow by folding it in half and letting go – if it remains folded, the pillow needs replacing, as the filling has lost its support, and will not ‘spring’ back.

“With duvets, if they feel thin and limp due to the filling being compressed, this can mean they are unable to trap air and maintain your body temperature correctly,” explains Tattersall.

“Similarly, the filling being unevenly spread – which will happen naturally or after a few too many washes – or leaking out indicates it’s time for a refresh.”

Why is it important to replace your bedding?

“Every night our bodies shed hair, dead skin, and body oil that your bedding absorbs, and these combined with natural perspiration create the perfect environment for dust mites,” notes Tattersall.

He says this could impact those with asthma, and could lead to irritated eyes, a runny nose and disrupted sleep.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The truth about how often you should wash your hair

A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
livingetc.com

Can you wash pillows in a washing machine? Here's what experts have to say

When was the last time you washed your pillow? No, we don't mean your removable pillowcase, we're talking about your actual pillow. Knowing how to keep this integral bedding component clean is key to healthier and more restful sleep, but the chances are you're not washing it regularly enough. All of this begs the question, how do you actually wash a pillow, and can you put them inside your washing machine?
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
AOL Corp

6 things in your freezer you should throw away

A freezer is something we could never live without. We store everything in there, from. and veggies to leftovers. But we have to admit, sometimes we treat our freezer like a junk drawer—anything that doesn't have a place in our fridge or pantry may get haphazardly thrown in there. This leads to a lot of disorganization and foods that are forgotten (sometimes for years). If your relationship to the freezer is anything like this, it's probably time to do a little clean-out. Here are six types of items in your freezer that probably need to be thrown out.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Libby Shively McAvoy

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy