Jay Leno ‘severely burned’ after his car burst into flames

Jay Leno has suffered “serious burns” after his car burst into flames inside his Los Angeles garage.

In a statement sent to Variety , the 72-year-old said: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The former Tonight Show host cancelled his performance at a Las Vegas financial conference due to his injuries.

Event organisers said, “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

