What happened on 'I'm a Celebrity' last night? Matt Hancock is finally spared from a trial

By Harriet Brewis
 5 days ago

Let’s face it, he’ll never be Prime Minister but at least Matt Hancock can say he’s in the top job for something.

The former Health Secretary was crowned camp leader (no, not that kind of camp), in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last night and was finally given a break from all the creepy crawlies – and we don’t just mean Tory MPs.

Hancock was spared from Tuesday’s Bushtucker trial after being voted for by the public six times in a row.

Instead, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed that Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe will all take on the next grisly challenge, named 'Angel of Agony.'

The news was, understandably, met with jubilation by Hancock and shock by others, with Loose Women star Charlene White declaring: “Plot twist!”.

In case you missed it, here’s a look at some highlights from Monday night’s episode of the ITV show...

Hancock is Deserted Down Under

Hancock was buried alive and forced to get cosy with his greatest fear – snakes – as he tackled the 'Deserted Down Under' trial.

Ahead of the challenge, he told Ant and Dec that he could “sense” that his campmates wanted to take on a Bushtucker themselves, even though none of them had actually said it. Ant also asked him to hazard a guess as to why the public kept voting for him. He replied: “I don’t know”.

Just like you didn’t know the social distancing rules that you helped create, eh Matt?

But at least he had a sense of humour about his six-time nominations: “It’s become part of my morning routine. You get up, you brush your teeth, have a shave, do a trial, go back for lunch,” he said.

Speaking after the stomach-churning challenge, which saw him secure seven out of 11 available stars while faced with spiders and cockroaches (as well as those snakes), the West Suffolk MP revealed how he mustered the strength to get through it all.

“I thought of my children, I thought of Gina, I thought of everybody I loved. I just tried to be calm,” he said.

He was referring to his former political aide Gina Coladangelo , with whom he broke social distancing restrictions last year, ultimately leading to his resignation from the Cabinet and the release of CCTV footage that we’ll never be able to erase from our minds…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQ1sX_0jBBkPlt00


Mike dropped the ball with his royal mother-in-law

Mike may not be camp leader, but he’s still a winner when it comes to great anecdotes.

During a discussion about formal wear with comedian Seann Walsh, the former sporting star said: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”

He then elaborated, saying: “The old sl*t drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my god, what are you going to do?' I was like, 'Don't worry I've got a spare.' They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

It gets better…

Referring to his wife Zara’s 70s-themed 30th birthday party, he went on: “I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player's bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law. Ripped my trousers straight in front of her.”

In case you need reminding, his mother-in-law is Princess Anne.

Again, it gets better…

Mike continued: “It happened to be that the boxers I had on at the time said 'nibble my nuts'.”

And what was her response?

He said he turned around and she replied quickly: “I'd rather not.”

Owen and Scarlette attempt Meals on Wheels

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette were tasked with completing the Meals on Wheels task (formerly known as the Dingo Dollar Challenge) but came away empty handed.

The feat, titled Jungle De Change, saw them attempt to identify and count different currencies from around the world.

Owen was feeling positive at the start, saying: “Because of football, I'm quite good with flags.”

Scarlette replied: “Oh, that's good!” adding: “I travel a lot, I should do well at this.”

Alas, their optimism was misplaced and they failed to complete the challenge meaning they weren’t able to pick up a treat from Kiosk Kev for the camp.

Poor old Owen later lamented: “I’m feeling very disappointed, very deflated. I’m not the smartest geezer about, which is probably why I got put to do that."

He added: "I feel really tight that I’ve let the campmates down a little bit.”

