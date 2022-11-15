ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc 'Independent Scene' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Holly Jones
Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project.

The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand.

Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading the broader musical world, leaving an enduring mark,” the synopsis says, dissecting the personal journey of each musician as they grapple with finding balance between living their dreams and juggling the mounting pressures of a modern world.

“We attempt to look beyond the seriousness of the internal conflicts,” Elgawady said in a statement. “In a way, the arc of our story is the composite of their own collective formation and reformation. We venture on to the uncharted shores of the lives of these four musicians, from absolving the demons of self-doubt and the real worth of one’s art to overcoming the unwavering day-to-day life demands.”

Pioneering musicians Muhammad Abdullah, Tarek Abu Kwaik, Mahmoud Radaideh and Aziz Maraka share a deep love of their craft. Yet their passions are suffocated by various obstacles. The film discovers that independent music requires high effort for dwindling rewards. An unpolished version of the scene, the documentary strikes a familiar chord, economic and geographic barriers holding talent back from taking their music further abroad.

“This particular troupe of musicians and filmmakers, who collaborated on screen and behind the scenes to meaningfully fulfill this empty canvas, inspect the gravity of forces we are subject to, at least retrospectively,” Elgawady relayed.

Variety

Kidnapping of Actor Hans Christian Ostrø Revisited by Sister in ‘The Golden Swan’

In July 1995, six western tourists and their guides were kidnapped in Kashmir, India, by the terrorist group Al Faran. The episode is believed by many to have marked the beginning of modern terrorism. Amongst those captured was 27-year-old Norwegian actor Hans Christian Ostrø, whose brutal murder sent shock waves throughout the world. A poet, Hans Christian wrote constantly on every surface he could find while in captivity. Most of what he wrote was passed onto his family after his death, and has never been released to the public. Almost three decades after the kidnapping, Hans Christian’s younger sister, the film...
Variety

Film Bazaar: Michael Radford’s ‘Princess’ Seeks Indian Coproduction Match

Director and screenwriter Michael Radford, who won BAFTA awards and Oscar nominations for his Italian language film “Il Postino: The Postman,” is set to co-direct “The Princess of Kapurthala” (aka “La Princesa De Kapurthala”). Directing duties on the 20th century romance will shared with Spanish filmmaker Manuel Estudillo (“El Eden Perdido”). The Spanish language co-production between companies from Spain, the U.K., France and India, is part of the Co-Production Market at NFDC’s Film Bazaar 2022 in Goa. “The Princess of Kapurthala” is a trilogy based on the true life story of Spanish girl Anita Delgado, who became the Maharani Prem Kaur of Kapurthala...
Variety

Kore-eda Hirokazu Signals Return to Japanese Filmmaking With ‘Monster’

Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s most recognizable auteur filmmaker is making his first film in Japan since his 2018 Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters,” distributor Gaga announced on Friday.  Titled “Monster” and now in post-production, the film is also only Koreeda’s second films to be scripted by another writer, Sakamoto Yuji, whose credits include the 2021 hit romantic drama “I Fell in Love Like a Flower Bouquet.” (His first was 1995 title “Maborosi,” which was scripted by Ogita Yoshihisa as an adaptation of a novel by Miyamoto Teru.)  The lead producer is Kawamura Genki, among whose many hits are the anime box office smashes...
Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Stars Talk True Crime Series With ‘Lots of Boys Ripping Their Pants Off’

It’s not every day you see a TV series that features male strippers, true crime and Kumail Nanjiani, but “Welcome to Chippendales” is just that. Based on the lurid saga of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s L.A. bar-turned-empire, the Hulu show has a shiny exterior, with much more going on below the surface. Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, star and executive producer Nanjiani explained what drew him to the project and the role of Banerjee. “It’s a really fun show and everything, but it really gets at a lot of stuff...
Variety

‘Apolonia, Apolonia’ Wins Best Film Award at Documentary Film Festival IDFA

Lea Glob’s documentary “Apolonia, Apolonia,” depicting French figurative painter Apolonia Sokol over the course of 13 years, has won the best film award in the International Competition section as well as €15,000 at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. The coming-of-age story with Bohemian Paris as its backdrop was pitched at IDFA Forum back in 2015. In his Variety review for “Apolonia, Apolonia” Guy Lodge described the docu as “an impressively idiosyncratic, far-reaching work, assured of further festival play and specialist arthouse attention.” The film is a co-production between Denmark, Poland and France. This marks the third time that Glob, a Danish...
Variety

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega, Matthew Macfadyen Endure Cringe-Worthy Auditions in New ITVX Ads

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega and Matthew Macfadyen star in a set of new commercials for U.K. streaming platform ITVX, which is set to launch next month. In the trio of ads each of the actors endures a cringe-worthy audition with a director (played by Ed Night) and producer (Jordan Castle). Bonham Carter is asked to impersonate a lemur eating a millipede, Boyega pretends to be driving a car à la “Fast and Furious 4” while Macfadyen is made to do some improv in the style of Ryan Gosling. David Shane (“The Board”) directed the skits, which were created by Uncommon Creative...
Variety

Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes

The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Didn’t Want to Deal With His Pathetic-ness’

Quentin Tarantino’s press tour for his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” continued with a guest appearance on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” where the host pressed Tarantino on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced film producer worked with Tarantino on nine movies. The two severed ties amid Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 over sexual harassment and assault. Tarantino admitted at the time that he was aware of Weinstein’s behavior to a certain degree, but he stressed to Wallace that he never knew such behavior included sexual assault. “I’d never heard the stories that later came...
Variety

Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Opens With Apple’s Tim Cook, James Corden, Baz Luhrmann in Attendance

Apologies are all the rage these days when it comes to difficult-to-procure concert tickets. And Adele, whose much anticipated Las Vegas residency launched on Friday (Nov. 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was not exempt from her own. “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together” she said from the stage. Delaying the run, she added, “was the best decision I ever made.” It was a reminder of the long road to the Colosseum. Originally scheduled to kick off in January, production issues — and Adele’s own dissatisfaction with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

‘Living’ Trailer: Bill Nighy Sings Tenderly Into the Oscar Race With the English-Language Remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Best actor Oscar contender Bill Nighy is front and center in the Variety exclusive trailer debut for the drama “Living” from Sony Pictures Classics, celebrating its 30-year anniversary. Written by Kazuo Ishiguro, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017, the film is an English-language adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (1952), and it is set in 1953 London, following Mr. Williams (Nighy), a bureaucrat who is facing a fatal illness. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, making multiple stops at nearly every major fall festival including Telluride, Venice and Toronto. Nighy, one of the great British character actors...
Variety

Producer Lamia Chraibi Unveils New Projects, Talks Morocco’s Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH – One of Morocco’s highest-profile female producers has got her hands full with a slew of new projects. Lamia Chraibi (Cannes Critics’ Week winner “Mimosas,” “Jahilya”) of the Casablanca-based production shingle Laprod has revealed a full new production slate to Variety that she is working on beyond her current focus, the production “Thank You Satan” directed by Morocco’s Hicham Lasri (“Cruelty Free”).   Previously called “Happy Lovers,” the dark comedy is about a penniless novelist who plans to assassinate a famous author that has been issued a fatwa. He wants to use the money to buy his wife and new children a place...
Variety

Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ Movie

Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller “Bullitt.” Josh Singer (“The Post,” “Spotlight”) is writing the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Though plot details haven’t been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original’s. Warner Bros. released the original “Bullitt,” which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel “Mute Witness.” In what became McQueen’s most...
Variety

Audrey Diwan, Rosalie Varda Board Adrian Moyse Dullin’s Short ‘The Right Words’ as Exec Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Rosalie Varda and Audrey Diwan have boarded Adrian Moyse Dullin’s live action short “The Right Words” as executive producers. The film, which was selected for Cannes’ Palme d’Or competition last year, tells the story of a brother and sister who get a kick out of embarrassing each other on social media. One day, on a crowded bus home from school, the sister convinces her younger brother to approach his crush. “When naive and romantic Mahdi is peer-pressured into confessing his love to Jada, a girl who doesn’t know he exists, his declaration becomes a public spectacle,” reads the logline. “The Right Words” is...
Variety

‘Aftersun’ Picks Up Three Craft Prizes at British Independent Film Awards

Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” has picked up three craft prizes from the British Independent Film Awards. The Paul Mescal-starring father-daughter drama received 16 nominations this year, and won best cinematography for Gregory Oke; best editing for Blair McClendon; and best music supervision — a new category this year — for Lucy Bright. Best casting went to ten-time BIFA nominee Shaheen Baig for “Blue Jean.” The 1980s-set film, which follows a young schoolteacher forced to lead a double life, has been nominated for 13 BIFAs in total, including best British independent film. Elsewhere, with nine nominations this year, including best British independent film, Oliver Hermanus’...
Variety

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plans for ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Got ‘Lost in the Shuffle’ of Disney-Fox Merger

Ryan Reynolds has shared plans for a “Deadpool” Christmas movie that got “lost in the shuffle” after the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds’ comments came during an interview with The Big Issue, promoting his new film “Spirited,” a spin on “A Christmas Carol” from Apple. The comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Discussing the topic of the actor’s love for big musical numbers, Reynolds drifted into the topic of his Marvel antihero. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie. Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a...
Variety

In ‘Wednesday,’ Jenna Ortega Shines — but That Singular ‘Addams Family’ Magic Gets Lost in Predictable Tropes: TV Review

The opening minutes of “Wednesday” should ring true to anyone even glancingly familiar with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, ooky Addams Family. The new Netflix series begins with Wednesday (now a teen played by Jenna Ortega) marching through the brightly colored halls of Nancy Reagan High School to exact bloody revenge on sneering jocks. Following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci’s version in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 and 1993 films, Ortega’s grim Wednesday is just as magnetic. As her dastardly plan unfolds, she allows her otherwise determined stoicism to break with a thrill of satisfaction, and it’s impossible not to feel...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

Grace Phelps-Roper’s Escape From the Westboro Baptist Church to Be Explored in ‘Where We Belong’

Susanne Opstal’s “Where We Belong,” one of 21 feature film projects selected as part of the IDFA Forum Pitches program, revolves around the director’s relationship with Grace Phelps-Roper, the youngest daughter of the family behind the infamous Westboro Baptist Church. Grace left the church and her family a decade ago, two years after she first met Opstal. The director has been filming Grace’s journey ever since. “We’ve been working on this for 12 years, and there have been times when it was really difficult. So we made a pact. We would continue to film and finance the project, but keep the...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions

Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
Variety

Venice Premiering ‘Queens’ Director Develops Cairo-Set Spy Film on Mysterious Death of Diva Asmahan (EXCLUSIVE)

Moroccan-born French director Yasmine Benkiran, whose feature debut “Queens” opened at Venice and is playing at the Marrakech Film Festival, is now developing two ambitious features. “Queens,” which was developed at the Atlas Workshops, the industry sidebar running alongside the Marrakech Film Festival, is a rare Moroccan film weaving adventure and genre with strong female protagonists. Benkiran is set to continue exploring complex female characters which her upcoming projects, including a spy movie titled “Elles ont brillé sur le Nil” (“They Shined on the Nile”). The project, which has received support from the Ile de France region, is set in...
Variety

