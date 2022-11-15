Read full article on original website
Roku Smart Bulb SE review: A decent bulb that works best with Roku
Roku is apparently making a major push into the smart home. While the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon have dominated the space for some time, Roku is attempting to build a smart home ecosystem of its own — and that’s while the smart home is radically changing. Despite this, it has launched a series of new devices, including the new Roku Smart Bulb SE.
'Wakanda Forever' extends reign, 'She Said' struggles
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates
