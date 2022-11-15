Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Two Delgado outfielders sign to UL Lafayette; pitcher Olivier signs to UNO
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three Delgado Baseball student-athletes have officially inked their commitments to continue their careers at the next level. Sophomores Josh Alexander, Bryan Broussard, and Chris Olivier signed during a special ceremony with family and teammates on campus Wednesday. Josh Alexander signed with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette....
cenlanow.com
Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three scores, and No. 21 Tulane capitalized on a slew of SMU mistakes to beat the Mustangs 59-24 on Thursday night. Tyjae Spears carried 13 times for 121 yards — his fifth straight game eclipsing 100...
cenlanow.com
Dozens of Louisiana United Methodist churches have officially disaffiliated from the U.M.C.
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session Saturday to approve the votes of dozens of churches to officially disaffiliate from the U.M.C. Reverend Adam Moore is a pastor at Coopers Chapel U.M.C. and Loranger U.M.C. in Loranger, Louisiana. His churches...
cenlanow.com
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
cenlanow.com
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to St. Helena Parish murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is...
cenlanow.com
NOLA Council approves $2.5 mil for new garbage contractors
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Thursday (Nov. 17th) The New Orleans City Council approved money to pay two new contractors to pickup residential garbage in the city. The decision comes after council members were previously split on spending the money because it will result in the city paying double for sanitation service in some parts of the city.
cenlanow.com
Gramercy man to serve 30 years for fatal shooting at Lutcher apartment
GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after a man was fatally shot in a St. James Parish apartment, the man accused of pulling the trigger has been sentenced to prison for his death. According to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark was sentenced to 30...
Comments / 0