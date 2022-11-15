ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Two Delgado outfielders sign to UL Lafayette; pitcher Olivier signs to UNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three Delgado Baseball student-athletes have officially inked their commitments to continue their careers at the next level. Sophomores Josh Alexander, Bryan Broussard, and Chris Olivier signed during a special ceremony with family and teammates on campus Wednesday. Josh Alexander signed with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three scores, and No. 21 Tulane capitalized on a slew of SMU mistakes to beat the Mustangs 59-24 on Thursday night. Tyjae Spears carried 13 times for 121 yards — his fifth straight game eclipsing 100...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
NOLA Council approves $2.5 mil for new garbage contractors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Thursday (Nov. 17th) The New Orleans City Council approved money to pay two new contractors to pickup residential garbage in the city. The decision comes after council members were previously split on spending the money because it will result in the city paying double for sanitation service in some parts of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gramercy man to serve 30 years for fatal shooting at Lutcher apartment

GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after a man was fatally shot in a St. James Parish apartment, the man accused of pulling the trigger has been sentenced to prison for his death. According to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark was sentenced to 30...
LUTCHER, LA

