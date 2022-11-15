ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fair Trade’: Season 2 Of Belgian Cop Drama Rolling Out On Amazon And Streamz

By Jesse Whittock
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: The second season of Belgian crime drama series Fair Trade is set to launch.

Producer Independent Productions has delivered the six-part, second run, which is titled Fair Trade: The Road Back , to distributor Silver Mountain Distribution.

The first season was a hit on VTM, VRT and Telenet’s Belgian SVoD service Streamz , with Ireland-based Silver Mountain claiming it beat U.S. series such as Mare of Easttown and The Undoing to top spot in local streaming charts.

Deadline revealed news of the second season back in July 2021.

Prime Video , which had the first season in the Netherlands, has snapped up season two, and is planning to launch it in December. Streamz will debut it in Belgium in February 2023. Amazon’s Freevee service and Brazil’s Globoplay have also picked up season one for Germany and Austria

The show is set three years aftere the first and follows outcast cop Robin de Rover (Ella June Henrard) and drug lord ‘Padre’ Paternoster (Peter Van Den Begin), who work together to find the killer of de Rover’s corrupt boss, Chief Inspector Walter Wilson (Kevin Janssens). Ukrainian actresses Kseniya Mishina and Polina Vasylina also star, along with Peter Thyssen and Sven de Ridder.

Producer, writer and director Marc Punt of Independent Productions said season two’s production “had a bumpy start as getting our Kyiv based actresses over to Belgium was a big challenge, but it all worked out fine,” adding: “I admire their bravery. They did a wonderful job.”

Distributor Carey Fitzgerald’s Silver Mountain is part of Silver Mountain Productions.

Deadline

