Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH on the cards for ETH?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since Wednesday, there have been concerns about the price movement of Ethereum (ETH), following reports that Genesis has suspended all payouts and reimbursements. Following the FTX catastrophe from last week, it might be the final domino to fall.
ambcrypto.com
Solana’s FTX trouble failed to impact this SOL segment growth but is it enough
Solana gets impacted by the FTX debacle; Sollet-wrapped tokens also get affected. Solana’s Project Serum gets forked; however, the community continues to show an interest in Solana’s NFTs. One of the major cryptocurrencies that was impacted by the FTX debacle was Solana [SOL]. Factors such as the Project...
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] – What next for holders after exchanges take this drastic step
Binance announced suspension of USDT and USDC (SOL) till further notice; OKX followed suit. On the contrary, Kraken announced support for the tokens. According to statements released by OKX, Binance, and ByBit, some Solana blockchain tokens may be delisted. No justifications were provided for this move and no mention of re-listing them was made either. Now, while Binance claimed that it was temporary, it did not indicate when it would resume.
ambcrypto.com
BTC enters another phase of low volatility; here’s what investors should expect
Bitcoin’s price action may be headed for another period of inactivity. Why Bitcoin demand has failed to manifest strongly despite the discounted price. Not so long ago (September), Bitcoin went through a period of low volatility. This stage was characterized by low demand and limited directional price movement. Its performance after last week’s crash suggests that it may already be in for another low-volatility phase.
ambcrypto.com
FTT, CRO, HT – The state of exchange tokens after FTX’s collapse is…
Whales and sharks made massive moves for HT FTT and CRO. Most traders lost money while reducing their exposure as volume in profit declined. After the FTX mishap, the crypto-community’s faith in centralized exchanges has begun to dwindle. One of the clear examples of this would be the current state of CEX tokens such as FTX, HTT, and CRO.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Assessing what’s in store for BTC short-term holders
Bitcoin’s social activity continues to climb. However, this should not be taken as a bullish sign as the outlook remains predominantly bearish. Data from the cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed a surge in Bitcoin’s [BTC] social activity following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to LunarCrush,...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand’s current market standing could have investors eyeing ALGO because…
DApps witnessed a surge in unique users and TVL shows growth. With most eyes on the events that transpired around FTX in the last 13 days, a network slowly climbed its way up the social ladder. Amid the havoc that occurred thanks to SBF and the FTX exchange, Algorand managed to garner sufficient interest on the social front.
ambcrypto.com
Will this Polkadot update help DOT endure the ongoing crypto blizzard
Polkadot’s new referendum could impact Polkadot staking. The number of stakers on DOT’s platform continues to decline. However, development activity grew tremendously. A new Polkadot referendum may impact DOT holders who wish to stake their Polkadot. Once the referendum passes, Polkadot nomination will entail higher nomination limits, implying that users with fewer DOT tokens could join nomination pools directly.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
ambcrypto.com
Why BTC miners, investors could have to delay their profit expectations to 2023
Bitcoin miners’ wallet balance fell to the minimum value in ten months. Overall market condition and mining sector state revealed that miners could remain unprofitable unless the market cycle changes. Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ resolve to scale through the barrenness attached to the current market condition might have been tested...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano, the hot swap function, and its impact on the future of ADA
Cardano has continued its efforts to improve transactions via its network with ongoing upgrades. Despite some advancement, its development activity tanked as ADA faced consolidation, considering its current sentiment. According to Cardano’s [ADA] weekly development update on 18 November, there was an advancement in its hot swap feature. For context,...
ambcrypto.com
Lido DAO’s LDO officially launches on Coinbase- What this means for investors
Lido Finance’s LDO is now available on Coinbase. Will this development trigger an influx of new demand for LDO?. Lido Finance and its native token LDO are still relatively young in the crypto market. This means there is still a lot of untapped potential, especially now that it has established itself as one of the top staking platforms. Its latest announcement may help it actualize its adoption goals.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink investors looking beyond LINK’s price could find some respite here
Chainlink clinched an all-time high in the count of its daily social contributors. Its price continues to decline, and its outlook in the short term remains bearish. Recent data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that LINK, Chainlink’s native token, clinched an all-time high of 35,540 in its number of daily social contributors.
ambcrypto.com
How VGX holders are still in loss despite these rumours swirling around
VGX, the native asset of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Voyager Digital, saw a significant surge in trading activity over the last 24 hours. The unexpected rally in price and trading volume came after reports citing a person familiar with the matter revealed that Binance U.S has relaunched its bid to acquire the assets of Voyager Digital.
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos: Taking a short position on ATOM? Read this to get a clear picture
Osmosis outperforms other DEXes in terms of development activity. Despite this, Cosmos’ TVL continues to decline, along with its trading volume. Osmosis, a DeFi project on the Cosmos blockchain, could be imperative for the latter’s growth in the DeFi space. This was because Osmosis managed to take a lead among DeFi protocols, such as MakerDAO and Lido in terms of development activity over the last few days.
ambcrypto.com
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex announces layoffs after FTX’s collapse
Stephen Hess, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Solana NFT protocol Metaplex, has announced that it is laying off several individuals in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Hess added that Metaplex, the base layer of the Solana NFT ecosystem, is required to let go of its employees,...
ambcrypto.com
BTC forms a bearish chart pattern, can the bears force another move downward
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The question of expansion after an accumulation phase could be something traders want to consider. Bitcoin [BTC] headed into the weekend holding on tenaciously to the $16.2k support level....
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ] holders could witness some gains but here’s the caveat
Short- and long-term CHZ holders have booked gains. Chiliz [CHZ] posted gains as most altcoins slumped after the market crash. The daily chart of CHZ was bullish after a patterned breakout. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.2482. However, the significant ceiling at $0.2725 could undermine its recovery. Furthermore, if the bulls break this ceiling, they could target the 100% Fib retracement level at $0.2973.
Comments / 0