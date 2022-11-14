Read full article on original website
Springfield Little Theatre Presents White Christmas The Musical
Don’t miss Springfield Little Theatre’s White Christmas The Musical November 18th through December 4th. For more information or to get tickets visit www.springfieldlittletheatre.org. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Four Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go:. Springfield always has something going on. From...
Women in Need Bake Sale
The Women in Need Bake Sale is coming up November 23rd at Uncle Bentley’s Pub in Springfield, MO. Proceeds will go to benefit Women in Need, an organization dedicated to supporting working women through short-term crises. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
Ruby Jean’s Juicery at Price Cutter
Ruby Jean’s Juicery located in Price Cutter has so many healthy drink and snack options for you!
Crosslines prepares for holiday distributions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Thanksgiving just eight days away, Crosslines Food Pantry is getting ready for its Thanksgiving Distribution. “So they get a full Thanksgiving meal,” Director of Communications Tim Smith said. “This evening, we have a great volunteer group coming in to help us pack and get ready for that because we have basically volunteering opportunities from now until Saturday through Saturday, which are [the] actual distributions.”
Jamie's Tuesday Overnight Forecast
Frigid fall pattern finally gives up ahead of Thanksgiving. Frigid fall pattern finally gives up ahead of Thanksgiving. How “tripledemic” is affecting Missouri hospitals. The "tripledemic" is taking a toll on Missouri's health care system, and the state's epidemiologist is concerned we could still be weeks away before cases decline.
Buy Missouri: MW Wood Studio & Laser Engraving, LLC
This week’s Buy Missouri spotlight is on MW Wood Studio & Laser Engraving, LLC in Republic, MO! To find more local Missouri businesses visit www.buymissouri.net.
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
Cronkhite Homes
At Cronkhite Homes, we provide quality, affordable homes in the Springfield area that you can be proud of. When you’re a Cronkhite homeowner, your money goes further. We have the home you’ve been looking for at a price you’ll love. We believe that confidence stems from your...
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Time to take out your turkey
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to start preparing for your Thanksgiving dinner and food safety should be top of mind. - Use one cutting board for meat and another for cutting bread, fruits, vegetables and other non-meat items. - Don’t eat raw cookie dough or anything with raw...
Crisis cold weather shelters open tonight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Crisis cold weather shelters are open tonight throughout the Springfield area as temperatures drop below freezing. Those in need of shelter for tonight can click here. Crisis cold weather shelters are open from 8 pm-7 am on nights when the temperature is below freezing from 10...
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries in a Stone County crash involving a cement truck. Deputies responded to the crash Friday morning on Joe Bald Road. The driver lost control of the truck. The crash involved only the truck. The overturned truck blocked the road. To...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
What’s Going Around: Stomach Flu
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a magical time of year as families come together for the holidays but a Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration can take a quick turn for the worse if folks aren’t careful. “As we’re hitting the holidays and more people are inside, we’re seeing a...
