LCO to play through PCS playoffs for League World Championship spots from 2023 season
The LCO will have its direct qualification to the League of Legends World Championship stripped from next year, sources tell Dot Esports, and will instead have to compete in the PCS playoffs for the right to represent Oceania on the global stage. The same is expected for the Mid-Season Invitational qualification too.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Doublelift will reportedy make LCS comeback with 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen in 2023
Doublelift, a seasoned League of Legends veteran who retired from the professional scene in 2020, will return to the LCS stage with 100 Thieves next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Doublelift’s return to the LCS marks a comeback two years in the making. The...
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
Riot sets sky-high bar for League esports’ future, wants to challenge traditional sports
Riot Games recently announced significant changes to the League of Legends European competitive ecosystem, saying that League esports aspires to become the future of sports in EMEA—and no, Riot didn’t miss an “e”. The first decade of League esports in the EMEA region has been a...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has somehow made rolling an olive more difficult than battles
The Pokémon games are famous for the daunting battles and encounters that dominate the late game, with an Elite Four to beat, Legendaries to catch, and gyms to conquer. But thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues, the most difficult thing to accomplish in the new games might be trying to push an olive into a basket.
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find. One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
The throne awaits: G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion to face off in Game Changers Championship grand finals
The North American vs. EMEA VALORANT rivalry enters a new chapter in the grand finals of the Game Changers Championship, but it’s not exactly how many thought the story would be told. Before the double-elimination bracket began, many expected to see G2 Gozen and Cloud9 White do battle in...
Where to catch Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
While Sinistea isn’t a super popular Pokémon species, it’s about to become one of the most sought-after in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to its requirement to adding Ceruledge to your Pokédex. If you’re wanting to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge you’ll need to get your...
How to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon fans around the world have flocked to the series’ newest games, Scarlet and Violet. And like all Pokémon games, evolution is a vital part of your Pokémon journey. As the games progress, players will find tougher and tougher challenges out in the world of Paldea. That’s true whether you want to take on gyms around the map, if you want to focus on titan Pokémon, if you like taking down Team Star, or you just want to explore and complete your Pokédex. The further you get from home, the stronger the Pokémon and trainers will be, and the tougher your team will need to be if you want to complete all those challenges.
Best MTG decks for Standard Metagame Challenge The Brothers’ War
New and reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards from The Brothers’ War have shaken up the Standard Constructed meta, with players putting these new cards to the test during the MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge. Three days after the digital launch of The Brothers’ War (BRO) on MTG Arena, players...
Free CoD cosmetics arrive on Prime Gaming—but not for the games you want
Have you ever opened a birthday or holiday gift with high expectations, only to be let down? Well, any Call of Duty fans who are also Prime members on Twitch might be in for a similar experience. Less than a day after the launch of Warzone 2, the DMZ mode,...
Shopify Rebellion get revenge against Cloud9 White, eliminate NA rivals from VALORANT Game Changers championship
As the first international VALORANT Game Changers tournament nears its end, three teams are still fighting in the lower bracket to make their way to the grand final. Today’s first match was the highly anticipated North America vs. North America matchup between Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion, a contest that fans in the region have been seeing over and over this year. Though C9 has won every single Game Changers event in North America, Shopify are one of the only teams that have been able to step up to their level.
DWG KIA says goodbye to yet another League player as deokdam parts ways
After the recent departure of the two DWG KIA top laners, another League of Legends player has officially left the team today. AD carry Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil leaves DWG KIA after just one season and will now have to look for a new team going into 2023. Deokdam...
He’s back: Solo reportedly re-signs with TSM for 2023 LCS season
TSM’s last year, in League of Legends and beyond, has been bumpy. But the staple org is looking to in stability in the top lane for 2023. Colin “Solo” Earnest is reportedly re-signing with TSM after helping the organization turn its 2022 season around, according to League reporter Brieuc Seeger. If this were to pass, it would be the first time in his five-plus year LCS career that Solo re-joins in the Spring the team he was with the prior Summer Split.
How to join and merge with other squads in DMZ and Warzone 2
One of the newest features to come with Warzone 2 is the ability to team up with enemies. While team sizes are still locked this function allows players at the end of the game to come together and eliminate an enemy that has more remaining players in their squads. While this feature is mostly dedicated to Warzone 2, the feature also works for Call of Duty‘s newest game mode DMZ.
