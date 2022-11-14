Read full article on original website
Women in Need Bake Sale
The Women in Need Bake Sale is coming up November 23rd at Uncle Bentley’s Pub in Springfield, MO. Proceeds will go to benefit Women in Need, an organization dedicated to supporting working women through short-term crises. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
150,000 lights bring winter wonderland to Gardens Aglow in Springfield
As the holidays approach, the Springfield Botanical Garden develops into a winter wonderland. From Nov. 23 until Dec. 31, more than 150,000 lights will illuminate the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden as part of Gardens Aglow. The program is organized by Friends of the Garden, a nonprofit group that supports the Botanical Gardens with donations, volunteers and special events.
Springfield Little Theatre Presents White Christmas The Musical
Don’t miss Springfield Little Theatre’s White Christmas The Musical November 18th through December 4th. For more information or to get tickets visit www.springfieldlittletheatre.org. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Crosslines prepares for holiday distributions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Thanksgiving just eight days away, Crosslines Food Pantry is getting ready for its Thanksgiving Distribution. “So they get a full Thanksgiving meal,” Director of Communications Tim Smith said. “This evening, we have a great volunteer group coming in to help us pack and get ready for that because we have basically volunteering opportunities from now until Saturday through Saturday, which are [the] actual distributions.”
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
Four Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Another shot at snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Another shot at snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Families look to save an extra buck for Thanksgiving …. Families look to save an extra buck for Thanksgiving meal. Tips on how to avoid holiday shopping scams. Tips on how to...
Natalie's Daybreak Forecast 11/16
How “tripledemic” is affecting Missouri hospitals. The "tripledemic" is taking a toll on Missouri's health care system, and the state's epidemiologist is concerned we could still be weeks away before cases decline. Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment …. Growing marijuana at home after passage of...
Cronkhite Homes
At Cronkhite Homes, we provide quality, affordable homes in the Springfield area that you can be proud of. When you’re a Cronkhite homeowner, your money goes further. We have the home you’ve been looking for at a price you’ll love. We believe that confidence stems from your...
Gardens aglow light festival returns for 4th year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Friends of the Garden will be hosting its 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event. The event is a botanical-themed light festival that will take place at Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. Over 175,000 lights will be featured around the structures and the landscaping. “Light features include RGB lights, light tunnels, […]
Crisis cold weather shelters open tonight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Crisis cold weather shelters are open tonight throughout the Springfield area as temperatures drop below freezing. Those in need of shelter for tonight can click here. Crisis cold weather shelters are open from 8 pm-7 am on nights when the temperature is below freezing from 10...
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
Buy Missouri: MW Wood Studio & Laser Engraving, LLC
This week’s Buy Missouri spotlight is on MW Wood Studio & Laser Engraving, LLC in Republic, MO! To find more local Missouri businesses visit www.buymissouri.net.
Local Springfield family donates Christmas tree for the Park Central Square
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree […]
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
Time to take out your turkey
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to start preparing for your Thanksgiving dinner and food safety should be top of mind. - Use one cutting board for meat and another for cutting bread, fruits, vegetables and other non-meat items. - Don’t eat raw cookie dough or anything with raw...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
