You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
Rich Brian and $NOT Hit The Range in "VIVID" MV
Following the release of his single with Yung Gravy and bbn0$, Rich Brian is back with a self-directed music video for his track “VIVID” featuring $NOT. Heading to the driving range at night, Rich Brian is seen swinging away at frown-faced golf balls as he reminisces on the mixed feelings he has about a past relationship, taking jabs while treasuring the memories. Joining him is $NOT who’s hooded up as usual with RC Car shots continuing to deliver his signature motorsport visuals. With scenes of a gun-toting mystery man and Rich Brian surrounded by a circle of golden lucky cats, the track is as carefree as it is somber.
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Mila V Is the New Vanguard of Acid House, and Patta Soundsystem Wants You to Know
Patta Soundsytem wants you to know all about Mila V, as the streetwear and music-centric stalwart is spotlighting the multifaceted rave-centric musician for its final Soundsystem installment of the year. Joining Mila V to launch their new EP, CRACKS, the two have come together for a merch collection that further celebrates the release and they will also be hosting an exclusive listening party.
Lee-Lou Demierre and the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Amsterdam’s Lee-Lou Demierre has risen to the top of the breakdancing world. Besides his innate skill, his stratospheric ascent can be explained by his upbringing — his mother was a b-girl, and Demierre began breaking when he was only two years old. Along with a love of dance, his mother also imbued him with a love of sneakers, due to the pairs she picked for him (as a baby, his first sneakers were a pair of Air Jordans) and her lifelong friendship with Patta’s founders (a young Lee would often accompany his mom on her sneaker missions to Patta).
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Allegedly confirmed, dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023.
Banksy Accuses GUESS of Stealing His Artwork
Further urging shoplifters to target its London store. After confirming seven new murals in Ukraine, the anonymous British artist Banksy now takes to Instagram to defend one of his works which he accuses the brand. of helping themselves to without asking. The artist posts a picture of the GUESS store...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
Chance the Rapper Returns With New Song and Music Video “YAH Know”
Chance the Rapper has released a new single and accompanying visual entitled “YAH Know.” The track arrives amid a slew of singles that the rapper has put out since the beginning of the year, joining “Child of God” and a collaboration with Joey Badass, “The Highs & The Lows.”
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Saucony Originals Reissues its 2007 ProGrid Triumph 4
Under the moniker “Retro Performance, Future Energy,” the Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 makes its return from the 2007 running catalog in “OG Yellow Chrome,” “Black,” and “White/Silver” this Fall/Winter 2022 season. Offering a smooth crossover between performance and lifestyle functionality, the Triumph 4 is equally suitable for long runs or casual city walks.
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
adidas Originals Taps Lil Dre for New Skate-Ready Forum 84 Mid ADV
Adidas Originals has just presented a new iteration of its Forum Mid — and this time, the Three Stripe has tapped Lil Dre to assist with a modernized approach to skateboarding. It’s no secret that the Forum Mid isn’t as widely popular as its Low counterpart, however, the sneaker...
Haroshi Releases Alluring Marble Sculptures With Avant Arte
The last editions in the ‘GUZO’ series. Back in 2021, Haroshi began transforming his eccentric characters into stone. Typically made with recycled skateboard decks, the series, dubbed GUZO, began a new chapter in the Japanese artist’s prolific career. In collaboration with Avant Arte, the two sides return...
1017 ALYX 9SM Drops All-Black Mono Boots
Mathew M Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM has just unveiled a new pair of Mono Boots — and it’s the latest sleek addition to the label’s technical footwear line. 1017 ALYX 9SM is consistently pushing boundaries as to how far its designs can be experimented with. Recently, we saw the label present a pair of Mono Slides; an open-toe silhouette, constructed with premium all-black leather and textile trimming along the collar. The latter’s intricate detailing was also seen on the brand’s recent link-up with Nike on their MMW 005 Mule — which first debuted at 1017’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
