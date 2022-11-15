Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
wdrb.com
Woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Saturday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
14news.com
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
Wave 3
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
salemleader.com
Shoebox collection dates
The First Baptist Church of Salem has been collecting Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes during the national collection week. Remaining dates for drop off are today, Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 to 11a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.
WLKY.com
Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
WLKY.com
20 families adopt children in Clark County ahead of the holidays
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Families in southern Indiana are being made whole, as dozens of adoptions were finalized in Clark County Friday morning during National Adoption Day. Twenty separate families showed up to the county courthouse, and after the ceremony was done, each and every one said it was the best day ever.
salemleader.com
Donuts and Dudes
This past Wednesday and Thursday mornings, East Washington Elementary School osted Donuts with Dudes, where students invited male figures in their lives into the school for breakfast. See a story and more photos from the event in an upcoming issue of The Salem Leader or The Salem Democrat.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Yields Large Amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Scott Co
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is Committed to Arresting Drug Dealers…No ifs, ands, or buts!. Scott County-On 11-15-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on State Road 56 near Lake Road in Scottsburg that resulted in a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, (Approximately 45 Grams), and suspected Heroin, (Approximately 5 Grams), along with scales to weigh the product located resulting in the arrests of two (2) drug offenders.
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wbiw.com
The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation
JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Nets Significate Amount of Narcotics
November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Freda D. Davis 47, Madison, Indiana, and Amy L. Watterson, 46, Hanover, Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of; possession of methamphetamine Level 3 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony. Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Milton Street,...
wbiw.com
False identity and drugs lead to arrest
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
WLKY.com
Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana opens new white flag shelter
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just in time for the bitter temperatures this week, the Homeless Coalition of southern Indiana opened its new white flag shelter. It is at the Floyd County Head Start building located at 1902 Corydon Pike. The doors officially opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will...
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
