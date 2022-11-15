Read full article on original website
F-Bombs, Cut Fences, Trespassing: Animosity At Boiling Point Between Landowners & Hunters
The major players in Wyoming's hunting culture aren't happy with each other. "I don't know if it's those on the fringes, those who are abusive, those who make the most noise, but there does seem to be a great animosity among resident hunters toward landowners" that spills over into resentment toward outfitters, Joe Schaffer said Friday.
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Is Tougher Than Shitium, According To These Periodic Tables
Mike Jones is a Fremont County Commissioner who leads a double life. Besides being a politician, he is a creative and inventive guy. Last year in his spare time, he invented a T-shirt all about Wyoming, based on the Periodic Tables...
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you're lucky enough to get a...
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
Wyoming's top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming's governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
Wyoming Woman Sues Doctor Who Died In Plane Crash Over Injured Leg
Saying her leg has been numb and dysfunctional since her spinal surgery in Powell, a Cody woman is suing the hospital and the estate of her deceased spine surgeon. Sylvia Hutton underwent spinal surgery by Dr. Clinton James Devin at Powell...
Lack Of Affordable Housing In Wyoming Is Killing Employers’ Ability To Hire
Four teachers who had signed on to work for a school district in Wyoming backed out of their contracts when they couldn't find housing. The example, presented by state Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, during the second day of the Governor's...
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming's Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected "grooming situation."...
Wyoming Number One For Business Start-Ups But Labor Shortages Are Severe
The hairy, 400-pound gorillas in the room Wednesday at the Governor's Business Forum in Laramie were inflation and a 3-to-1 ratio of available jobs to workers in Wyoming. "There's a word for the economics we've been living through today, and...
Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection
Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. "Yesterday's vote on the 'Respect for Marriage Act' sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye," wrote the state...
Better Mental Health System Could Save More Wyoming Lives
Brad and Jan Cundy lost their son 11 years ago. The parents are painfully aware that Wyoming is ranked No. 1 in the nation per capita for suicide. For them, that's not just cold statistic. It's an all-too-close-to-home reality tied to someone personal and dear, someone who they have forever lost.
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a "grooming situation" involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
Diesel Costs, Shortage A Scary ‘Perfect Storm’ For Wyoming, US Trucking Industry
A situation is brewing with diesel prices that the Energy Information Administration warns could lead to serious economic consequences. Supplies of diesel fuel are at their lowest level since the 1950s, which is holding diesel prices higher. The already short supply...
Clair McFarland: Exploding Saliva In The Call Of Duty
It's a war zone in here. Every day I feed my child soldiers, hunker down for the shelling and hope my sanity holds out 'til peacetime. It all started when The Husband decided, with husbandly abandon, that our Firstborn...
