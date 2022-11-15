ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ireland asks members of Russian Embassy in Dublin to leave

The Irish government has asked a number of people at the Russian Embassy to leave the country. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would discuss with colleagues whether to take further action "in the coming week or so". T﻿he news comes days after Moscow announced it was banning...
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup 2022: The top 30 players set to compete in Qatar

We're less than two weeks away from the World Cup. The first game of the tournament is set to begin on Nov. 20 when Qatar and Ecuador kick off. As you get prepared for this awkwardly timed tournament, here are 30 of the best players in the world to keep an eye on in November and December. This list has been updated since it was first published to reflect the announcements that Sadio Mane (No. 13) and Karim Benzema (No. 3) would miss the World Cup due to injury.
BBC

Vanuatu: Hackers strand Pacific island government for over a week

Vanuatu's government has been knocked offline for more than 11 days after a suspected cyber-attack on servers in the country. The hack has disabled the websites of the Pacific island's parliament, police and prime minister's office. It has also taken down the email system, intranet and online databases of schools,...
BBC

UK Championship final: Ding Junhui leads 6-2 against Mark Allen

China's Ding Junhui remains on course to win the UK Championship for a fourth time as he took a commanding 6-2 lead against Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the first session of the final. Ding made successive century breaks of 126 and 135 in frames four and five to take...
BBC

RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron

Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
BBC

COP27: Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progress

A historic deal has been struck at the UN's COP27 summit that will see rich nations pay poorer countries for the damage and economic losses caused by climate change. It ends almost 30 years of waiting by nations facing huge climate impacts. But developed nations left dissatisfied over progress on...
BBC

Men missing in Oldham mill blaze identified by DNA

Four Vietnamese men thought to have been in a mill when it caught fire have been formally identified using DNA. Police began searching Bismark House Mill in Oldham after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on 7 May. Greater Manchester Police then travelled to Vietnam to...

