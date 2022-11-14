ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans avoid disaster with relieving injury update

Tennessee Titans fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief after an injury scare to DB Elijah Molden appears to be the best-case scenario following Tuesday’s update. Molden missed the Titans’ first eight games of 2022 with a groin injury that he has been struggling with since 2021. After a long road to recovery and returning to action on Sunday afternoon, Molden left the game in the second half with what was listed as another groin injury.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?

The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
