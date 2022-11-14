ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
wilco.org

WCRAS Invites You to Bring a Shelter Pet "Home for the Holidays"

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is excited to host its annual Home For The Holidays fostering program again this year. The holidays are a time of love, celebration, families and togetherness, so there’s no better time to invite a foster dog into your home than now. As a part of the Home for the Holidays foster program, you can pick out any medium to large adult dog as a foster pet through the holiday season! Fostering is a wonderful way to help the shelter by making space for new pets in need of the shelter’s help, and it’s an activity in which the whole family can participate.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Wimberley View

City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
MetalSucks

Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13

As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
AUSTIN, TX

