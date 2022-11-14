The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is excited to host its annual Home For The Holidays fostering program again this year. The holidays are a time of love, celebration, families and togetherness, so there’s no better time to invite a foster dog into your home than now. As a part of the Home for the Holidays foster program, you can pick out any medium to large adult dog as a foster pet through the holiday season! Fostering is a wonderful way to help the shelter by making space for new pets in need of the shelter’s help, and it’s an activity in which the whole family can participate.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO