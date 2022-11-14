Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
Constraints on entry into a Christmas parade divide a Texas town
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. It said “entries must be consistent with traditional biblical and family values.”
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
80-story tower plan unveiled in downtown Austin
Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
Austin Starbucks store to take part in nationwide strike Thursday and Friday
Unionized workers at an Austin Starbucks location are joining a nationwide strike against the coffee chain Thursday and Friday.
wilco.org
WCRAS Invites You to Bring a Shelter Pet "Home for the Holidays"
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is excited to host its annual Home For The Holidays fostering program again this year. The holidays are a time of love, celebration, families and togetherness, so there’s no better time to invite a foster dog into your home than now. As a part of the Home for the Holidays foster program, you can pick out any medium to large adult dog as a foster pet through the holiday season! Fostering is a wonderful way to help the shelter by making space for new pets in need of the shelter’s help, and it’s an activity in which the whole family can participate.
Crews respond to fire at Dart Bowl building
The department tweeted at 5:34 p.m. the fire was under control, and the cause was under investigation.
Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
MetalSucks
Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13
As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
Comments / 0