Ohio State football honors Virginia shooting victims with helmet sticker at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football is paying tribute to the victims of a shooting at Virginia earlier this week that left three Cavaliers football players dead. The Buckeyes will wear a helmet sticker with a blue state of Virginia adorned with a red heart. An Ohio State spokesman said Maryland was planning to wear the sticker and the Buckeyes adopted it as well.
