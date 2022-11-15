COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football is paying tribute to the victims of a shooting at Virginia earlier this week that left three Cavaliers football players dead. The Buckeyes will wear a helmet sticker with a blue state of Virginia adorned with a red heart. An Ohio State spokesman said Maryland was planning to wear the sticker and the Buckeyes adopted it as well.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO