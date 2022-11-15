ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues take on the Blackhawks on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

St. Louis Blues (5-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks trying to prolong a three-game win streak.

Chicago is 6-5-3 overall with a 0-2-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 5-1-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 5-8-0 overall. The Blues have gone 3-- in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Blues won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Dickinson has scored four goals with three assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Justin Faulk has three goals and eight assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns Sunday against Chicago. Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam and outran the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone. Patterson broke the record he shared with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington, each of whom had eight. He is in his second season with the Falcons and had his first return for a touchdown since 2020 with Chicago. He also returned kickoffs for scores with Minnesota and New England. Patterson’s big moment overshadowed a fumble he lost on the previous possession that set up a Chicago touchdown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy