CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Mashed
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Clayton News Daily
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Taco Bell, Subway and More Major Chains Facing Lettuce Shortage
Next time you pull up to your favorite fast food chain, your meal might look a little less green. And that’s because many restaurants have been hit with a lettuce shortage, along with shockingly high prices for salad, which is now trickling down to customers. Chains like Taco Bell,...
Does In-N-Out Burger Offer Vegetarian Options?
For those living on the West Coast, In-N-Out Burger reigns supreme when it comes to fast food burgers. The chain uses fresh, never frozen beef patties for its burgers and real potatoes for its french fries. It also has a smaller menu selection than some of its fast food competitors, like McDonald's or Wendy's, as a way to ensure the highest quality products are being made. The main menu only offers its signature burger, cheeseburger, double-double burger, fries, and three flavors of shakes.
Popculture
Popeyes Adds New Chicken Sandwich to Menu
It may be 2022, but the fast-food chicken sandwich wars of 2019 are still going strong. More than three years after the long-standing battle began with the introduction of Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich, spurring a squabble between competing restaurants, the beloved fast food chain has done it again! Coming to Popeyes menus nationwide this November is the all-new mouth-watering Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich.
Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant opening at PPG Place
Famous TV chef Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” is opening a restaurant Monday morning at PPG Place. “Chicken Guy!” will be the first franchise in Pennsylvania.
I tested five classic cheeseburgers – including McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and a budget burger won
THERE may be no more iconic American food than a classic cheeseburger. Many fast food restaurants reputation's lie on the quality of their signature burger. Yet, with so many options to choose from, settling on a go-to burger can be difficult. So, as part of our Bang for Your Buck...
Why Is It So Hard To Find Out Where Popeyes Serves Breakfast?
McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Popeyes. What does each of these fast-food restaurants have in common? Perhaps it's that each of them has tried their hand at making the best chicken sandwich on the market. But what you probably didn't know is that these restaurants share another common factor — breakfast.
When Does Costco Stop Serving Food?
Costco has grown a cult-like membership customer base for a reason. Aside from offering thousands of specialty food and household products in bulk, Costco has poised itself as a prime grocery store for never letting customers down, especially after beating Amazon in overall customer satisfaction when it comes to online shopping (via Forbes).
Mashed
Hardee's: What Only True Fans Know About The Chain's Breakfast Menu
When it comes to culinary-related pieces of delicious Americana, you'd be hard-pressed to find something that fits the bill as much as Hardee's (unless it's a massive slab of mouthwatering apple pie perhaps). Hardee's is synonymous with comfort food, featuring a full menu of charbroiled burgers, plates of juicy chicken, from-scratch biscuits, and towering platters of tempting breakfast faves like biscuit sandwiches and French toast ticks. Hardee's fans can't get over everything biscuit-related on the menu (via Reddit). And since the restaurant prides itself on serving up fresh, homemade biscuits every day, you're bound to savor a tasty, steaming hot, straight-from-the-oven batch every time you swing in.
TikTok Is In Stitches Over A Fresh Nuggets Wendy's Debacle
It's not difficult to find a fast food chain today. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are 197,163 fast food locations in the United States as of 2022. It's pretty wild to think about how ubiquitous fast food has become when the concept has only been around for just over 100 years. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the first fast food eatery was White Castle. The first location opened in Kansas in 1921.
Mashed
Del Taco Is Ready To Celebrate The Holidays With The Return Of Tamales
In less than a week, the home kitchen assembly lines will be in full force while the aroma of tamales wafts through the air, all in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner. And there's always the go-to tamale recipe to get the season started — even if the holiday tradition has a surprisingly dark backstory. But for everyone who doesn't have the luxury of homemade tamales, there's Del Taco. GlobeNewswire recently announced that the fast food chain has brought back its signature tamales, along with an added bonus, just in time for the holiday season.
The Cheetos Duster Now Exists, And It Works Just Like A Nutribullet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. KitchenAid, General Electric, Samsung, and Whirlpool — mention any of these names to an average person on the street and you'll most likely be told that these companies are well-known manufacturers of kitchen appliances and equipment. But add "Cheetos" to that list and you'll probably be looked at with confusion. What does Cheetos, a cheese-flavored corn puff snack hawked by a sunglasses-wearing cheetah straight out of the radical 1990s, have to do with kitchen appliances?
Mashed
