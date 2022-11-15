Read full article on original website
CELEBRATE 51 YEARS OF THE UAE WITH AED 51 DEALS AT INK HOTEL
To celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day weekend, INK Hotel’s in-house Bistro has curated two exciting and budget-friendly F&B offers priced at AED 51. Guests can enjoy mouth-watering burgers and a flavourful line-up of dishes in their exclusive lunch menu, combined with great views of the Dubai Creek, culminating in a perfect meal for the National Day festivities.
INTRODUCING DELIZIE CAFFÉ GOURMET, NOW OPEN AT THE DUBAI HARBOUR YACHT CLUB
Delizie Gourmet, the newly opened artisanal café serving authentic Italian delicacies, has arrived at the Dubai Harbour Yacht Club. The venue is surrounded by remarkable panoramic views of the prominent Dubai Marina skyline and Ain Dubai backdrop and has been designed within the picturesque harbour filled with yachts, a timeless ambiance featuring interiors that take cues from the gleaming sea, with hints of blues and corals, perfectly capturing coastal scenery and vitality.
JONES THE GROCER IS SET TO OPEN A NEW MALL OF THE EMIRATES DESTINATION
In the lead up to the festive season, Jones the Grocer, the Australian gourmet grocer and café is set to open its 31st store, located in the Mall of the Emirates this December 2022. The newest beautifully designed Jones the Grocer is set to be the new go-to all-day dining destination for a fresh and flavourful breakfast, lunch or dinner, including hand-thrown artisan pizzas made in a traditional Italian pizza oven.
SHI LAUNCHES THE PERFECT DATE SPOT THIS WINTER
Just as the weather has cooled across the Emirate, it is time to indulge with your special someone at the high-end, gourmet Asian dining experience SHI, who this month has launched its newest dining offer for the perfect date night. Located on Bluewaters, SHI’s Date Night offers a delectable set menu and grape paring for two, with the option to dine on its newly renovated terrace, offering stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. While taking in the captivating atmosphere, the special menu features an appetizing selection of authentic Chinese dishes, served at SHI from today, Friday November 18th, just in time for the weekend. Packed with a combination of their best-selling dishes, each is paired perfectly with a carefully selected grape to enhance the flavour of the course. Guests can enjoy the limited-time menu for AED 900 per couple (two guests), for four courses including the grape pairing. The menu is available every evening from 6pm, seven days a week, meaning guests looking for that perfect date night spot, can take advantage on weekends too.
FINANCIAL TIMES BEST INDEPENDENT CAFÉ IS NOW EVEN BIGGER
Spill the Bean, a family owned, managed, and operated homegrown café has expanded, by doubling up their space to meet the demand of loyal clientele, who have been squeezing in and sharing tables during the peak hours to enjoy their brews and bites. Run by the husband and wife...
BABYLON, PART CHIC RESTAURANT PART ENERGETIC CLUB
Introducing Babylon, a unique new luxury dining venue paired with a dramatically orchestrated show, which promises an electrifying masterpiece of entertainment when it opens in DIFC next month. The latest concept by ADDMIND, the brains behind some of the UAE’s most popular venues, including Clap, Sucre, Iris and Bar Du Port, Babylon is a paragon of an innovative approach to luxury dining by perfectly blending extraordinary entertainment, sophisticated interiors, exceptional food, and equally brilliant vibes.
PICKL AND CBI BRING LARGE SCALE METAVERSE DINING EXPERIENCE
Pickl and Commercial Bank International (CBI) served burgers from the Metaverse in a world-first digital-to-physical experience at GITEX Global. The two Dubai-headquartered, UAE-founded brands made history by bringing a large-scale Metaverse dining experience to life for the first time. 100 guests at the globe’s biggest tech show got a first-hand...
SLS DUBAI SETS THE STAGE FOR AN EPIC FOOTBALL SEASON
With football fever taking over in the region for the much-awaited season, SLS Dubai is taking the action to the skies as it transforms the breath-taking 75th floor rooftop and Privilege into the SLS Stadium. Set to be the only rooftop in Dubai to broadcast the action-packed games, the unique...
FESTIVE SEASONAL SPECIALS AND EVENTS AT BLACK TAP
Black Tap, New York style craft burger joint and makers of the show-stopping CrazyShake® is serving up a range of seasonal specials this December. From unique festive dishes and exciting in-house activations to extra-special NYE celebrations, Black Tap offers festive fun for the whole family. FESTIVE SPECIAL DISHES. Juicy...
ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS EVOKES ISLAND GLAMOUR IN THE HEART OF QATAR
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar. Perched in the heart of Porto Arabia and exclusively accessed by a private bridge, this new Mediterranean-style island seamlessly blends exquisite design, exceptional amenities, and the brand’s legendary Butler Service to create a majestic escape for local luminaries and global tastemakers.
UNWIND AND ENJOY THIS WINTER WITH RADISSON HOTEL GROUP’S EXCITING STAYCATION PACKAGES
As the region welcomes the cooler winter months, Radisson Hotel Group launches a series of special promotions and offers across its superb resorts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Promising guests a memorable stay across the Emirates, Radisson Hotel Group curates bespoke programmes for guests to enjoy and create unique experiences.
ENJOY AN EXCEPTIONAL ESCAPE AT JUMEIRAH’S NEWEST LUXURY RESORT IN OMAN
A serene retreat set between the dramatic Al Hajar mountains and the sparkling Arabian Sea nestled within the secluded Bandar Jissah cove – located 15 minutes from Muscat and just 40 minutes from Seeb International Airport – Jumeirah Muscat Bay combines sublime restaurants, stunning views, magnificent pools and Oman’s finest beaches to deliver the ultimate adventurous wellbeing escape.
LAST-MINUTE SKYSCANNER BOOKING INSIGHTS AHEAD OF FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT KICK-OFF
Skyscanner Travel Expert (and football fanatic) Ayoub El Mamoun comments:. “With just days to go until the international event kick-off, our flight data shows that football fans are making those last-minute bookings with flight bookings to Qatar increasing by 72% in the last week alone. “The halo effect of the...
LE GUÉPARD TO HOST A FOUR HANDS DINNER DINING EXPERIENCE FOR 2 EVENINGS ONLY
Le Guépard is pleased to announce its second Four Hands Dinner dining experience, taking place on the 25 and 26 November. The whimsical French brasserie and private-dining restaurant presents a delectable line-up of courses with the assistance of Chef Franckelie Laloum, who will join forces with their in-house chef, Yanis Yahoui.
