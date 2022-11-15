Just as the weather has cooled across the Emirate, it is time to indulge with your special someone at the high-end, gourmet Asian dining experience SHI, who this month has launched its newest dining offer for the perfect date night. Located on Bluewaters, SHI’s Date Night offers a delectable set menu and grape paring for two, with the option to dine on its newly renovated terrace, offering stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. While taking in the captivating atmosphere, the special menu features an appetizing selection of authentic Chinese dishes, served at SHI from today, Friday November 18th, just in time for the weekend. Packed with a combination of their best-selling dishes, each is paired perfectly with a carefully selected grape to enhance the flavour of the course. Guests can enjoy the limited-time menu for AED 900 per couple (two guests), for four courses including the grape pairing. The menu is available every evening from 6pm, seven days a week, meaning guests looking for that perfect date night spot, can take advantage on weekends too.

17 HOURS AGO