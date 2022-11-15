HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak. UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five games this season. Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO