ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Taunts Elon Musk Over 'Circle Of Jerk' Attempt To Save Himself

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0wbq_0jBBYE5c00

Stephen Colbert said Elon Musk appears to be getting desperate after shelling out $44 billion to buy Twitter only to fire half the staff and then warn that the social media company might go bankrupt under his watch.

Advertisers are fleeing the platform due to its new verification policy, which lets anyone buy a blue check for $8, “The Late Show” host said. And pranksters have taken advantage, mimicking companies and causing mischief.

“One company is brave enough to stick it out,” Colbert said. “Because SpaceX purchased a big advertising campaign on Twitter.”

SpaceX is also run by Musk.

“Yes, Elon’s SpaceX is gonna save Elon’s Twitter. And Elon’s solar panel company is gonna save Elon’s Tesla,” Colbert cracked, then broke out into a “Lion King” style song: “It’s the circle of jerk!”

Colbert also mocked Musk for a post that said: “Twitter feels increasingly alive.”

“Yes, it feels more alive than ever,” Colbert agreed sarcastically. “Just like right after you cut off a chicken’s head!”

He then mimed cutting off a chicken’s head.

“Wow!” Colbert exclaimed. “He’s really running around. Oh, he’s dancing!”

Colbert pretended to dance with the dying chicken — until it went to “sleep”:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnzEI_0jBBYE5c00

See more of his Musk takedown in his Monday night monologue:

Comments / 19

Liberal American Patriot
4d ago

Colbert has the magic touch...bringing the sickest burns to these 🤡 clowns...it's glorious!

Reply(7)
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
HuffPost

HuffPost

204K+
Followers
12K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy