Last season, UNC forward Armando Bacot was a double-double machine for the Tar Heels. But this year, it’s been a bit of a slow start for him. That changed on Sunday as Bacot notched his first double-double of the season in the first half. Bacot recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first half against James Madison, helping power the Tar Heels to a double-digit lead at the break. The double-double was also the 50th of Bacot’s career with the Tar Heels. In addition to the double-double, Bacot has moved up the all-time UNC rebounding list as well. He’s now passed...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO