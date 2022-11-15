I have been baking Joan Nathan’s challah recipe (via Smitten Kitchen) except instead of 2 standard size challahs I divide it into four smaller challahs. The issue I’m having is that the braids tend to bake flat and today they even merged producing quite the visually unappealing loaf. I don’t remember this happening when I used to bake 2 loaves so I’m thinking maybe they’re over proofing but I have no idea when that would be happening. They always look good before I bake but flat when I take it out. Can someone help me make a pretty challah please? Thanks in advance!

1 DAY AGO