Frankenmuth, MI

MISportsNow

Gladwin Looks to Make History in the Final Four

GLADWIN – The Flying G’s won the regional championship for the first time since 1998, but they look to keep marking up the record books and win Gladwin’s first ever semifinal. “This class has completely changed the culture,” said head coach Marc Jarstfer. ” I mean, there’s...
GLADWIN, MI
wnmufm.org

Northern looking for new football coach

MARQUETTE, MI— NMU’S head football coach has resigned. Kyle Nystrom led the program for five years, posting a 13-40 record. Nystrom's squad completed the 2022 season on Saturday with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College. That put the team's record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
MARQUETTE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Merrill looks to ‘sleeper’ in state-final showdown

MERRILL, MI – In a battle for a state title among top teams and top players, Merrill knows it has a “sleeper” in more ways than one. The Vandals head to Northern Michigan University for the first football state championship game in school history, taking on 10-2 Martin in the 8-Player Division 1 title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
MERRILL, MI
MLive.com

Northwood University football coach Leonard Haynes resigns

MIDLAND, MI – Leonard Haynes has resigned as head football coach at Northwood University, school announced Monday. Haynes guided the Timberwolves to a 34-14 victory over Walsh University on Saturday in the season finale, snapping an eight-game losing streak. It would be the final game of his seven-year head coaching stint at Northwood.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI

