Frankenmuth heads into football semifinal, ready to ‘use the hype’
FRANKENMUTH, MI – Dalton Debeau has competed in two state semifinals, one state final and two state championship track meets. So the Frankenmuth senior is comfortable heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Division 5 football semifinal game against Detroit Country Day at Lapeer.
Gladwin Looks to Make History in the Final Four
GLADWIN – The Flying G’s won the regional championship for the first time since 1998, but they look to keep marking up the record books and win Gladwin’s first ever semifinal. “This class has completely changed the culture,” said head coach Marc Jarstfer. ” I mean, there’s...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates leads all scorers in Eastern Michigan’s blowout loss to Bradley
It took some time, but Emoni Bates found his rhythm on Tuesday night, though it wasn’t enough to keep Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team from suffering its second straight loss. Fresh off a 30-point performance against Michigan on Friday, the 6-foot-9 wing scored a game-high 20 points...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
wnmufm.org
Northern looking for new football coach
MARQUETTE, MI— NMU’S head football coach has resigned. Kyle Nystrom led the program for five years, posting a 13-40 record. Nystrom's squad completed the 2022 season on Saturday with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College. That put the team's record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
Merrill looks to ‘sleeper’ in state-final showdown
MERRILL, MI – In a battle for a state title among top teams and top players, Merrill knows it has a “sleeper” in more ways than one. The Vandals head to Northern Michigan University for the first football state championship game in school history, taking on 10-2 Martin in the 8-Player Division 1 title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
MLive.com
Northwood University football coach Leonard Haynes resigns
MIDLAND, MI – Leonard Haynes has resigned as head football coach at Northwood University, school announced Monday. Haynes guided the Timberwolves to a 34-14 victory over Walsh University on Saturday in the season finale, snapping an eight-game losing streak. It would be the final game of his seven-year head coaching stint at Northwood.
abc12.com
See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Yes, rap icon Nelly will headline a country music concert in Michigan.
BAY CITY, MI — Events promoter Ken Shelton knows the weird look many people may give him after hearing he’s lassoed rap star Nelly as the climactic act of the three-night Bay City Country Music Festival in June 2023. “I like country, but I also like other genres,”...
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
candgnews.com
Three University Liggett students will play baseball at Division I universities
GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Three Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett School seniors turned their baseball dreams into reality by signing on the dotted line Nov. 10 at University Liggett High School. Seniors Jarren Purify, Oliver Service and Jack Jones each committed to a Division I university as they further...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
