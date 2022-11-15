Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu talks first principles at Republican Jewish Coalition conference
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he viewed ensuring the permanence of the Jewish state as his life’s mission. Addressing the annual conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas via video link on Saturday, Netanyahu said that while Israel’s birth is “a miracle of history and of faith,” its security is nevertheless not guaranteed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbis call out State Department for double standard on Ben-Gvir and Palestinian terrorism
A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
Cleveland Jewish News
6,500 Chabad rabbis and guests chart Jewish revival at NY forum
Arriving in New York from the four corners of the earth in a Hakhel year devoted to gatherings large and small, 6,500 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries (shluchim), and their guests from all 50 states and more than 100 nations and territories around the world are immersed this week in workshops, special events and personal encounters at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries.
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Azerbaijan’s parliament on Friday initiated the process of opening an embassy in Israel, making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority country do so. “Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement following the development. “The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries. This move is the result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” he added.
Cleveland Jewish News
US Birthright participants 160% more likely to marry Jews
U.S. Jews who participated in Birthright trips to Israel are more highly identified and engaged in communal life than their peers who did not, according to an analysis of the Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of American Jews conducted by researchers at the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University.
Cleveland Jewish News
Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship
In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud: Smotrich will not get defense portfolio, even if it means new elections
Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich will not be given the defense portfolio, even if it means sending the country back to elections, according to Likud Party officials. The statement comes as the negotiation teams are scheduled to meet on Sunday to try to break an impasse in coalition talks.
Cleveland Jewish News
From bat mitzvah guest to backer of Israel in Congress: Nancy Pelosi’s Jewish journey
(JTA) — Five days after Nancy Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman elected to be speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, she held an event at her alma mater, the private Roman Catholic university, Trinity Washington. She asked a rabbi, the Reform movement’s David Saperstein,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied’ but ‘disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump draws bleak picture of current US-Israel relations
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering via video feed on Saturday, said U.S.-Israel relations have deteriorated under the current administration. President Joe Biden’s efforts to reboot the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal, amounted to a betrayal of Israel...
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that he plans to keep a promise he made last year that if he were to become the Speaker of the House, he would remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
Syrian state media: 4 killed in Israeli strike on military sites
Four Syrian military personnel were killed and one was injured by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday that targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal and central regions, the state-controlled Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said. The report claimed that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the Israeli missiles, which were allegedly...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief slams attack on female soldier by Israeli civilian
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned on Sunday the previous day’s assault on a female soldier in Hebron by an Israeli civilian, which resulted in her being lightly injured and requiring medical care. The attacker struck the soldier with a stick and then fled....
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia, Iran, secure agreement to produce Iranian-designed drones on Russian soil
Russia has secured an agreement with Iran to begin building hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing American and other Western intelligence sources. According to the report, Russian and Iranian officials sealed the agreement during a meeting in Iran in early November.
Cleveland Jewish News
Steny Hoyer, longtime pro-Israel Democrat, steps down from House leadership role
(JTA) — Steny Hoyer, the longtime No. 2 leader of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who was known for decades for his closeness to AIPAC, is stepping down from his leadership position. Hoyer, 83, the current majority leader, has been close for decades to Maryland’s Jewish community....
Comments / 0