AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Orion Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. (Orion Re) (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Orion Re’s balance sheet...
MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022. US Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately. 8:40 a.m....
NEW YORK STATE
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution

NEW YORK , Nov. 17 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release:. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that. has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this...
Horse Insurance Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth : Axa XL, Harry Hall, Kay Cassell

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Horse Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Intact Financial, AXA, C

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. in Oil & Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Chubb Seguros Panama S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A++ (Superior) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “aa+” (Superior) from “aa-” (Superior) of. Chubb Seguros Panama S.A. (Chubb Panama) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
Employment Practices Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Munich Re, Chubb, Insureon

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Employment Practices Liability Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Employment Practices Liability Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production,...
