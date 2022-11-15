Read full article on original website
Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Netanyahu talks first principles at Republican Jewish Coalition conference
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he viewed ensuring the permanence of the Jewish state as his life’s mission. Addressing the annual conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas via video link on Saturday, Netanyahu said that while Israel’s birth is “a miracle of history and of faith,” its security is nevertheless not guaranteed.
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
‘Overriding’ Supreme Court emerges as priority in Israel’s coalition negotiations
If the coalition negotiations are any guide, judicial reform will top the legislative agenda of Israel’s next government. Reining in the Supreme Court is a key issue for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospective coalition partners. For years, the court’s detractors have criticized it for accumulating too much power,...
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Azerbaijan’s parliament on Friday initiated the process of opening an embassy in Israel, making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority country do so. “Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement following the development. “The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries. This move is the result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” he added.
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit faction to split from Religious Zionism Party as planned
Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that his Otzma Yehudit faction will split from the Religious Zionism Party (RZP), in accordance with an agreement signed prior to Israel’s Nov. 1 elections. Ben-Gvir and RZP head Bezalel Smotrich forged the alliance at the behest of Prime Minister-designate and Likud Party leader...
From bat mitzvah guest to backer of Israel in Congress: Nancy Pelosi’s Jewish journey
(JTA) — Five days after Nancy Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman elected to be speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, she held an event at her alma mater, the private Roman Catholic university, Trinity Washington. She asked a rabbi, the Reform movement’s David Saperstein,...
Can Netanyahu stop Biden from strengthening a tottering Iranian regime?
Israelis are ready for a new Netanyahu government. But the American midterm election results will mean that Israel’s leader will have a difficult path to navigate as he attempts to stop the Biden administration from appeasing Iran. In the latest episode of “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin sums up the results of the elections in the two democracies and what they may mean for the Jewish state.
Don’t apologize for Ben-Gvir or anything else about Israel
As Benjamin Netanyahu begins forming the next Israeli government following his victory in the latest Knesset election, some on the left have begun a last-ditch effort to prevent him from forming a coalition with the parties that ran as his allies. Their argument is that anything must be done to keep the Religious Zionist Party and especially Itamar Ben-Gvir out of power.
Rabbis call out State Department for double standard on Ben-Gvir and Palestinian terrorism
A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
Trump draws bleak picture of current US-Israel relations
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering via video feed on Saturday, said U.S.-Israel relations have deteriorated under the current administration. President Joe Biden’s efforts to reboot the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal, amounted to a betrayal of Israel...
Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied’ but ‘disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
Zehava Galon to quit as head of Meretz
Zehava Galon, the chairwoman of Israel’s far-left Meretz Party, will submit her resignation at a party meeting next week. She will remain in the post until at least the end of the year. The announcement was made two weeks after the Israeli general election in which Meretz failed to...
US Congress’s trio of Republican Jewish lawmakers have high hopes for the future
The U.S. Congress’s Jewish membership is set to increase from two to three on the Republican side. It isn’t much, especially compared to the 26 Jewish Democratic House members and nine senators in the outgoing legislature. But those Jewish Republicans say the political landscape is trending their way, and identifying quality, electable candidates is the major hurdle in catching up with the Democrats.
As Jewish Republicans gather, Ron DeSantis is a star attraction while Donald Trump Zooms in
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Donald Trump changed his mind and is ready to speak to the Republican Jewish Coalition. What’s not as clear is how ready Jewish Republicans are to hear from him. As of last week, the group said Trump had cited an undefined “conflict” in turning...
Addressing Jewish Republicans, Kevin McCarthy promises to yank Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Kevin McCarthy, the likely next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said he would remove Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in part because of her criticism of Israel. He also hinted that her personal criticism of him last...
Famous Israelis team with wounded combat vets to bring PTSD out in the open
Sixty of Israel’s leading politicians, entrepreneurs and social activists teamed up with injured Israeli combat veterans and for a special photographic exhibition, opening Thursday night in New York City. The project features participation from Israeli political and military leaders, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, as well as Netflix’s “Fauda” stars Rona-Lee Shimon and Tsahi Halevi. All are pictured with combat veterans, in an effort to raise awareness and recognition of a longstanding problem in Israel: post-traumatic stress disorder amongst the country’s wounded warriors.
