COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs. Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who...

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO