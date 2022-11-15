ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Bakersfield Californian

Northern Kentucky faces FGCU following Warrick's 22-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky's 64-51 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats. FGCU went 16-3 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Eagles averaged...
FORT MYERS, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Rattler throws 6 TDs as South Carolina downs No. 5 Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs. Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who...
COLUMBIA, SC

