Devils bring 12-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils come into a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as winners of 12 straight games. New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 7-2-0 record on...
NEWARK, NJ
Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
BOSTON, MA
Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou's 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks' 5-2 loss. Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and...
BOSTON, MA
Avalanche visit the Capitals after shootout win

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime. Washington has gone 5-3-1 at home and 7-9-2 overall. The Capitals are 10th...
WASHINGTON, DC

