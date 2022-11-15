Read full article on original website
Devils bring 12-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils come into a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as winners of 12 straight games. New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 7-2-0 record on...
Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou's 2-goal performance
Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks' 5-2 loss. Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and...
Avalanche visit the Capitals after shootout win
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime. Washington has gone 5-3-1 at home and 7-9-2 overall. The Capitals are 10th...
For Ryan McDonagh, reuniting with former Lightning teammates ‘just like old times’
NASHVILLE — When Ryan McDonagh went through the double doors that separate the hallways between the locker rooms at Bridgestone Arena following the Lightning’s win over the Predators Saturday night, it took only moments for a crowd to gather. Postgames on the road always are rushed, with players...
