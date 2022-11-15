Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.

William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.

England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William, who then presented the players with their shirts.

“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” Southgate said.

The players were then called up one by one, with William posing for an individual photo with each of them.

After the presentation, he told the team the whole country was behind them.

He said: “We are all rooting for you. Enjoy it.”

