PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
PV Tech
First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules
US solar manufacturer First Solar will supply renewables developer Intersect Power with an additional 4.9GWdc of its thin-film PV modules. The transaction means that Intersect Power has ordered 7.3GWdc of First Solar technology this year. The orders placed this year will go towards Intersect Power’s pipeline of solar, storage and...
PV Tech
Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine
German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt. The project will use bifacial PV modules mounted with single-axis trackers. Juwi said that its Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology...
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender from a slate of five candidates nominated by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. It follows the firing in September of Mauricio Claver-Carone, who had been the first American to lead the bank in its 63-year history. He was removed after an ethics probe found he likely carried on an intimate relationship with a subordinate. He denied the allegation. The Inter-American Development Bank is the biggest multilateral lender to Latin America, disbursing last year a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
PV Tech
Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures
Two of the world’s major coal-based economies were expected to receive billions of dollars of funding at COP27 from a G7 initiative to wean them off coal and deliver clean energy transitions, but while Indonesia has walked away with a US$20 billion deal, talks have stalled on the US$5 billion set aside for its Southeast Asian neighbour Vietnam, leaving the G7 nations that deliver the funding scratching their heads.
Diesel price increase affects trucking industry
Truckers and trucking companies nationwide see no end in sight as the price of diesel continues to rise, with many forced to add a fuel surcharge as a result.
PV Tech
LONGi sets new world record efficiency for silicon solar cells
LONGi has announced that it has achieved a new world record efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT cells on full size silicon wafers in mass production, a figure certified by German institute ISFH. At a ceremony marking the milestone, Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales in...
